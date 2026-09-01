We are an AI Builder

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Closing the gap between AI hype and real business results

Ninety-one percent of surveyed enterprises expect AI budgets to increase. But AI can’t deliver real business value unless it knows how your organization operates. Your unique context—your goals, policies, processes, roles and systems that define how work gets done—is what turns AI from a capability to a competitive advantage.

As an AI builder company, we engineer that context into full-stack, custom agentic solutions and platform-enabled services that can scale across your business. So, AI can stop working in silos and start producing measurable outcomes.

of organizations see a gap between their AI ambitions and capabilities. Scaling AI means navigating integration, governance, data readiness, compliance and ROI—the messy middle where value is either built or lost.

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63%

Here’s how context-aware AI can drive performance:

The context

The results

Banking documents and policies
98% decrease in document processing costs
Insurance claims rules, steps and history
30% reduction in cost per claim, minimizing rework and eliminating inefficiencies
Healthcare demand signals, regulatory expectations and patient experience
40% drop in preventable emergencies and consistently improved UX
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Here’s how context-aware AI can drive performance:

RESULT

98%

decrease in document processing costs for banking 

Context: Document intent and policies

RESULT

30%

reduction in cost per insurance claim, with less rework and inefficiencies

Context: Claims rules, steps and historical nuance

RESULT

40%

drop in preventable healthcare emergencies and consistently improved UX

Context: Demand signals, regulatory expectations and patient experiences

Jump to our solutions

CASE STUDY

Turning agentification into enterprise value for healthcare

What does it take to scale AI in healthcare? See how Signature Performance moved beyond experimentation to deliver real business value while navigating complexity, governance and operational demands.

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The bridge between AI capabilities and business value

Explore how our solutions cut through complexity, reduce risk and help you get results faster.

Modernize with AI

Treat legacy modernization as a security mandate

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Build and scale agentic AI

Start with an outcome, we’ll build the system to deliver it

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Connect AI to the physical world

Unify and own your Physical AI intelligence

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Industries

HEALTHCARE

Unify healthcare for an agent-ready future

Our healthcare platforms are agent-ready by design—policy-governed, auditable and built on industry-standard interoperability protocols.

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Healthcare professionals reviewing digital medical information in a modern hospital environment

LIFE SCIENCES

Accelerate innovation in life sciences technology

Drive results and create a more intelligent, agile and high-performing enterprise—so you can improve patient outcomes and maximize value at scale.

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Scientist performing laboratory research using a pipette in a clinical testing facility

CAPITAL MARKETS

Redefine capital markets operations with AI

Enable cutting-edge technology that helps you innovate faster, modernize for business growth and boost operational efficiency.

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Quick takes on bridging the gap

Latest thinking

BLOG

The advantage of partnering with an AI builder

As AI moves from pilots into core operations, businesses are looking for value and outcomes. For that, they won’t turn to more tools—they’ll turn to an AI builder who can manage complexity and deliver performance.

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BLOG

To manage AI agents, start by demystifying them

AI agents are a lot more familiar than they might appear. A wise division of labor will ensure that organizations get the most from both humans and machines.

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BLOG

Turn your unique context into a durable competitive advantage

When everyone has access to the same AI models, the same AI-enabled tools and the same vendor ecosystem, context becomes the differentiator. Here are four next steps for organizations to ground their AI in context.

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Let's build

Most enterprises are investing in AI. Far fewer are realizing measurable business value at scale. Cognizant helps you build AI around your business context, modernize what stands in the way and turn AI ambition into business outcomes. Tell us where you are in your AI journey, and we’ll help identify the highest-value path forward. 