Proven, fully integrated, provider reimbursement solutions The NetworX Suite® of provider reimbursement solutions, validated across more than 85 health plans representing over 189 million covered lives, offer the most proven tools to automate provider pricing, modeling and payment bundling. Our solutions – NetworX Pricer®, NetworX Modeler®, and NetworX Payment Bundling Administration - are fully integrated with each other, and with Facets® and QNXT™ claims systems, which reduces time to value, with lower cost and effort to implement and maintain vs. other vendor offerings.