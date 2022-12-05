Skip to main content Skip to footer
Value-Based Benefits Solution
Value-Based Benefits Solution simplifies incentive program administration and increases the range of rewardable actions and incentive types. Automation relieves staffing pressure by simplifying labor-intensive tasks and reduces reliance on IT to pull and analyze patient data. Condition-specific health education, validated by third party reviewers, encourages healthy member habits and deflects more-expensive treatment, while greater reward flexibility delivers more meaningful and engaging incentives.
The solution elevates the appeal of health plan products—no matter the size or line—to employers and members. Incentive programs are designed to improve HEDIS, NCQA and Star ratings. Pre-built integrations allow health plans to incentivize many more data points and offer more sophisticated reward types—such as co-pay reductions—which can unlock new healthcare products that raise market competitiveness.
Better engage members
By supporting member education and a wide variety of incentive types, our solution helps you deepen member engagement with their health through meaningful, immediate rewards.

Raise competitiveness
Elevate the appeal of your health plan products—no matter the size or line—to employers and members by offering incentive programs that raise HEDIS and NCQA metrics and reduce cost.

Relieve staffing pressure
Reduce staffing pressure and burnout by automating labor-intensive, manual tasks associated with administering member incentive programs.

