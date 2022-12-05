Value-Based Benefits Solution simplifies incentive program administration and increases the range of rewardable actions and incentive types. Automation relieves staffing pressure by simplifying labor-intensive tasks and reduces reliance on IT to pull and analyze patient data. Condition-specific health education, validated by third party reviewers, encourages healthy member habits and deflects more-expensive treatment, while greater reward flexibility delivers more meaningful and engaging incentives. The solution elevates the appeal of health plan products—no matter the size or line—to employers and members. Incentive programs are designed to improve HEDIS, NCQA and Star ratings. Pre-built integrations allow health plans to incentivize many more data points and offer more sophisticated reward types—such as co-pay reductions—which can unlock new healthcare products that raise market competitiveness.