Third-Party Administration Solutions

Empower your organization to grow efficiently, reduce costs and meet the evolving needs of the self-funded market—all on a single platform. Our TriZetto® Third Party Administration Solution extends the power of the Facets® and QNXT™ core administration systems with the automation, flexibility and scalability to confidently and efficiently administer self-funded plans.
This end-to-end, cloud-native solution gives you the tools you need to address the unique challenges of self-funded plan administration, including:
Highly flexible plan configuration
Enrollment integration
Robust customer service
Claims dashboard and reporting capabilities
Fund management
Real-time reinsurance tracking
Data protection/cybersecurity