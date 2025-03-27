Skip to main content Skip to footer
Third-Party Administration Solutions
Empower your organization to grow efficiently, reduce costs and meet the evolving needs of the self-funded market—all on a single platform. Our TriZetto® Third Party Administration Solution extends the power of the Facets® and QNXT™ core administration systems with the automation, flexibility and scalability to confidently and efficiently administer self-funded plans.
This end-to-end, cloud-native solution gives you the tools you need to address the unique challenges of self-funded plan administration, including:
  • Highly flexible plan configuration
  • Enrollment integration
  • Robust customer service 
  • Claims dashboard and reporting capabilities
  • Fund management
  • Real-time reinsurance tracking
  • Data protection/cybersecurity
Improve auto-adjudication rates

Accelerate claims processing and minimize costly errors with our automated solutions that improve data accuracy and drive higher auto-adjudication rates.


Improve claims workflow

Streamline claims workflows and reduce manual effort with intelligent automation powered by AI and robotics.


Leverage integration capabilities

Enable seamless integration and rapid solution deployment with open, modular core platforms featuring 600+ APIs designed to tackle complex business challenges with agility.


Improve user experience

Enhance user experience and operational efficiency with a centralized notification hub built on an event-driven framework.


Empower data-driven decisions

Empower fast, informed decisions with near real-time data publishing for immediate enterprise-wide access.


TriZetto unveils new TPA module for Facets and QNXT

The TriZetto Third Party Administration Solution is a powerful tool built exclusively for Facets and QNXT users. It empowers payers to manage self-funded and third-party plans on a single platform, streamlining operations, reducing costs and accelerating growth in the evolving self-funded market.

Know more

Resources

End-to-end capabilities for third-party administrators

Unlock opportunities and meet the dynamic needs of the self-funded market while maintaining cost efficiencies and operating a single core platform.

Know more

TriZetto Third Party Administration Solution

Meet the demands of the self-funded market with a TPA solution that streamlines plan administration, drives growth and reduces costs on a single core platform.

Know more

ClaimsExchange®

Connect to a vast network of PPOs for electronic claims routing and repricing.

Know more


