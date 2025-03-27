Skip to main content Skip to footer
Value-Based Benefits Solution
Value-Based Benefits Solution simplifies incentive program administration and increases the range of rewardable actions and incentive types. Automation relieves staffing pressure by simplifying labor-intensive tasks and reduces reliance on IT to pull and analyze patient data. Condition-specific health education, validated by third party reviewers, encourages healthy member habits and deflects more-expensive treatment, while greater reward flexibility delivers more meaningful and engaging incentives.
Value-Based Benefits Solution elevates the market appeal of your health plan products with incentive programs that open new opportunities for membership growth and profitability. Our solution is designed to raise HEDIS, NCQA, and Star ratings, while more relevant member incentives that attract employers to increase market share. Furthermore, pre-built integrations with core administrative systems enable copay reductions, which unlock new healthcare product possibilities to raise your health plan’s competitiveness.
Improve outcomes and lower costs
Improve outcomes and lower costs

With member education and a variety of incentive types, our solution delivers immediate, meaningful rewards to deepen member engagement, improve member outcomes, and reduce costs.

Hands in heart shape icon
Raise competitiveness
Raise competitiveness

Elevate market appeal of your health plan products with incentive programs that open new opportunities for membership growth and profitability.

raise competitiveness icon
Relieve staffing pressure
Relieve staffing pressure

Reduce staffing pressure and burnout by automating labor-intensive, manual tasks associated with administering member incentive programs.

client satisfaction icon
Everest names Cognizant #1 Leader in 2024 Care Management Platforms PEAK Matrix® report

"Cognizant offers a comprehensive portfolio of care management platforms. Clients appreciate Cognizant for its adept integration capabilities and proactive approach to issue resolution, leading to its positioning as a Leader in Everest Group’s Healthcare Care Management Platforms PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2024."
- Priya Sahni, Practice Director at Everest Group

Read the report
PEAK Matrix badge 2024

