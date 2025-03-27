Value-Based Benefits Solution simplifies incentive program administration and increases the range of rewardable actions and incentive types. Automation relieves staffing pressure by simplifying labor-intensive tasks and reduces reliance on IT to pull and analyze patient data. Condition-specific health education, validated by third party reviewers, encourages healthy member habits and deflects more-expensive treatment, while greater reward flexibility delivers more meaningful and engaging incentives. Value-Based Benefits Solution elevates the market appeal of your health plan products with incentive programs that open new opportunities for membership growth and profitability. Our solution is designed to raise HEDIS, NCQA, and Star ratings, while more relevant member incentives that attract employers to increase market share. Furthermore, pre-built integrations with core administrative systems enable copay reductions, which unlock new healthcare product possibilities to raise your health plan’s competitiveness.