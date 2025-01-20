Our client CareOregon is Oregon’s largest Medicaid health plan. The plan was implementing the Cognizant TriZetto® QNXT™ platform. Migrating its behavioral health line of business to QNXT without disruption was critical to prevent disruption. A long migration period would have forced providers to operate out of two systems and introduce the possibility of errors, both of which would have disrupted the member experience.

The migration posed several challenges. Most of the plan’s behavioral health contracts were case rate value-based contracts that would be complex to translate to core QNXT functionality. In addition, CareOregon had to accurately import thousands of new providers and authorizations from its legacy system into QNXT.

The health plan needed a solution that would maximize time and resources, accelerate claims processing and maintain accuracy, all while ensuring uninterrupted service to providers and members. Based on past work with our Cognizant robotic process automation experts, CareOregon turned to us to develop robotic processes to streamline the migration and ongoing behavioral health claims processes.