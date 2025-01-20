  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@474c5998" Careers
Case study
Healthcare case study

No-disruption migration with robotic process automation

CareOregon relies on robots from Cognizant Robotic Automation Services to accelerate migration of complex behavioral health claims contracts and claims processing.

At a glance

Industry
Healthcare

Challenge
Fast transition from legacy system to modern platform for complex claims

Products and Services

Cognizant Robotic Automation Services

Success Highlights

  • 162% return on each dollar invested
  • 10,000+ hours saved monthly

The challenge

Our client CareOregon is Oregon’s largest Medicaid health plan. The plan was implementing the Cognizant TriZetto® QNXT™ platform. Migrating its behavioral health line of business to QNXT without disruption was critical to prevent disruption. A long migration period would have forced providers to operate out of two systems and introduce the possibility of errors, both of which would have disrupted the member experience.

The migration posed several challenges. Most of the plan’s behavioral health contracts were case rate value-based contracts that would be complex to translate to core QNXT functionality. In addition, CareOregon had to accurately import thousands of new providers and authorizations from its legacy system into QNXT.

The health plan needed a solution that would maximize time and resources, accelerate claims processing and maintain accuracy, all while ensuring uninterrupted service to providers and members. Based on past work with our Cognizant robotic process automation experts, CareOregon turned to us to develop robotic processes to streamline the migration and ongoing behavioral health claims processes.

Our approach

Cognizant automation specialists coordinated with CareOregon process owners and subject matter experts to develop unique scripts to handle the complex data requirements of value-based behavioral health claims and provider contracts. We collaborated to identify and prioritize the most critical processes in the data migration and continuing workflows. Aligning member and provider data and incorporating new claims processing steps in QNXT topped the list. These tasks had to be accomplished swiftly and accurately to avoid business interruption.

We developed nine robots for the following specific tasks and processes: 

Provider data: 
Six robots were created to add and update participating and non-participating providers, contracts, demographic information, affiliations and attributes as part of the behavioral health claims migration to QNXT. The bots processed almost 13,000 records, saving more than 430 hours of manual processing time. 

Eligibility load: 
We automated the one-time mass migration of member record information, with one robot processing over 15,000 records, saving more than 500 hours of manual processing time. 

Behavioral health claims processing: 

Introducing new behavioral health-related authorizations and claims pricing on the QNXT platform prompted the creation of a case rate robot and an authorization matching robot to automate processing and pricing on these claims. On average, the two robots process 15,000 work items each month. In the first six months of production, the two robots saved an average of 485 hours per month of manual processing time for CareOregon. 

Ongoing process automation: 
The new behavioral health robots complement CareOregon’s existing substantial automation footprint, which includes more than 10 other robots which handle such processes as coordination of benefits, manual pricing, timely filings, corrected claims and more. Over a six-month period, Cognizant robots processed a monthly average of 96,000 work items in addition to the behavioral health items. 

"The Cognizant Robotic Automation Services team was incredible. They understood the importance and urgency of our project and worked hand in hand with us to deliver elegant solutions for several complex problems, all within less than six weeks. They were extremely accommodating, helpful and knowledgeable. Cognizant has sustained that level of service and expertise long after implementation and continues to partner with us on process improvement efforts."

Jane Speyer, Director of Health Plan Operations, CareOregon

Business outcomes

The software robots free up human resources by reducing hours of manual labor and working quickly and accurately, with limited need for human intervention. This allows CareOregon claim examiners to focus on other critical tasks, such as managing complex claims and quality audits. In addition, the robots serve as effective interim solutions until technology changes can be implemented. The results are quantifiable, and our client’s ROI continues to increase:

Behavioral health migration: 

  • 930 hours saved for member and provider data alignment during migration
  • 485 hours saved monthly with new case rate and behavioral health authorization matching robots 

Existing robotic automation:

  • Averaging over 10,000 hours saved monthly across 10+ QXNT automations

Realized ROI:

  • For every dollar spent, $2.62 is saved in cost of hours worked (162% return on each dollar invested)
Business outcome
Improved experiences

CareOregon has a robust behavioral health network, and maintaining member and provider satisfaction during and after the transition was critical. Ensuring timely, accurate claims processing was the key to that goal. Delays or inaccuracies could lead to providers experiencing claim adjudication delays or overpayments and/or underpayments, potentially detracting from their ability to serve CareOregon members. 

Using Cognizant software robots to automate processes increases accuracy, reduces risk of penalties and delays and improves member and provider experiences. With our automation solutions, CareOregon successfully adjudicated behavioral health claims for more than 500,000 members without needing to increase its full-time equivalent (FTE) count, all while adjudicating 98% of claims within 30 days. 

About the client

CareOregon is a nonprofit community benefit organization that serves more than 500,000 members on the Oregon Health Plan. It connects members to medical care, dental care, behavioral health services and other programs that promote their health and well-being.