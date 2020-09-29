Industries Healthcare Payers HealthTech Voices Contact

HealthTech Voices podcast: Exploring healthcare trends, insights and innovation

Hosted by Sanjay Subramanian, SVP and Head of the Healthcare Payer business unit at Cognizant, the HealthTech Voices podcast features conversations around the impact of technology on the healthcare industry.

In each podcast, Mr. Subramanian will feature a new guest who is a healthcare thought leader. Together, these experts will tackle topics such as the use of automation to improve speed and accuracy, the need for healthcare payers to improve member experience, evolving operating models, the rise of payer and provider convergence, and the integration of generative AI into healthcare systems and processes.

Listeners will gain new insights into these topics, coming away with ideas on how to better implement technology within their organizations.