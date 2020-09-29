Hosted by Sanjay Subramanian, SVP and Head of the Healthcare Payer business unit at Cognizant, the HealthTech Voices podcast features conversations around the impact of technology on the healthcare industry.
In each podcast, Mr. Subramanian will feature a new guest who is a healthcare thought leader. Together, these experts will tackle topics such as the use of automation to improve speed and accuracy, the need for healthcare payers to improve member experience, evolving operating models, the rise of payer and provider convergence, and the integration of generative AI into healthcare systems and processes.
Listeners will gain new insights into these topics, coming away with ideas on how to better implement technology within their organizations.
Episode 1: Today’s industry-shaping forces
The premiere episode of HealthTech Voices podcast hosted by Cognizant’s Sanjay Subramanian features Paul Hlivko, EVP and Chief Information and Digital Officer at Wellmark® Blue Cross® and Blue Shield®. Sanjay and Paul cover the pressures and drivers shaping today’s technology strategies, including the innovation cycle, shifts in consumer demand and cost structures.
Episode 2: Meeting tomorrow’s challenges
Host Sanjay Subramanian continues his discussion about industry-shaping forces with Paul Hlivko, EVP and chief information and digital officer at Wellmark® Blue Cross® and Blue Shield®. They discuss investing in people and their skills so that technology investments are fully leveraged. Paul explains implementing technology across an organization, providing structure, enabling stretch and making space for experimentation.
