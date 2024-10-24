Low automation, expensive manual workarounds

Minimal automation capabilities of the legacy claims processing system resulted in a low auto-adjudication rate, averaging about 40%. MedPartners staff were manually adjudicating the remaining 60% of claims, including all institutional claims. This required significant resources. Any growth in claims volume would require MedPartners to hire dozens of additional employees and acquire office space for them.

Physician referrals were also creating challenges in the way requests for referrals had to move manually from MedPartners’ utilization management department to its nursing review area. Then, after the referral decision was made, staff had to write, print and mail notification letters to patients and specialist healthcare providers. This process was slow and prone to inaccuracies, leading to friction in provider and patient relationships.

MedPartners’ system vendor was often late in updating its system with new CPT/DX codes and these outdated codes led to incorrect claims adjudication and attempts to claw back erroneous reimbursements, creating further provider discord. In addition, error-prone, delayed processing put MedPartners at risk for state regulatory fines and was likely becoming detrimental to its reputation.

In short, the existing core system did not enable MedPartners to present a compelling quality or value story necessary to win new business.

