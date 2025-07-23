Skip to main content Skip to footer
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@7a8e82bf" Karriere
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@70568060" News
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@79f01388" Events
  • "com.cts.aem.core.models.NavigationItem@523a4a0e" Investor:innen
Cognizant Blog

From traditional to modern compliance: How life sciences companies are making quality agile and compliant.

The Life Sciences & MedTech industries are undergoing a significant digital transformation. Technologies such as data mining and AI are reshaping development processes at their core. Many companies in these sectors focus on deep domain expertise and rely on experienced partners for areas such as big data, artificial intelligence and digital transformation. Combined with strict, country specific regulatory demands and the drive for automation, organisations face major challenges.

One of the biggest shifts is in how development is managed. Traditional waterfall models, where projects are planned from start to finish in advance, are increasingly outdated. Quality assurance is no longer a final stage, but an integral part of development. As a result, these processes must adapt to new realities. This is particularly evident in quality assurance: the focus is shifting away from excessive documentation of every detail, towards what matters most – critical development stages.

But how can modern development methods ensure full regulatory compliance, which remains essential for true quality in pharma and MedTech?

“Modern approaches to quality and compliance aren’t driven by paperwork - they’re driven by priorities. With the help of technology and AI, teams can focus on what truly matters: patient safety and critical risks.“
Anupama G. Nair, EDL – QE&A, Cognizant

To support agile methods without slowing them down, quality assurance must evolve. That means moving away from rigid legacy processes and embracing adaptive models. Smaller and mid-sized companies often lead the way here, as they benefit from short decision making cycles and can respond to market changes with greater agility.

~ai-db775096-2842-493f-9f64-27c550599721_

A key enabler of this transformation is GAMP 5, the widely recognised guide for validating and managing computerised systems in the pharmaceutical industries. It supports a risk based approach across the entire system lifecycle, from design to decommissioning, without relying on strict procedural requirements. The second edition, published in 2022, expands the framework to cover emerging technologies such as AI, blockchain and cloud computing. It also reflects agile software development methods and the tools that support them.

Against this backdrop, many organisations are moving away from document centric quality models such as Computerised System Validation (CSV). These models are focused on formal compliance and often result in time consuming documentation requirements.

They are being replaced by Computerised System Assurance (CSA), a modern approach that emphasises critical thinking, effective risk management and a fit for purpose level of documentation. CSA makes it much easier to adopt agile methods in highly regulated development environments.

Strategies for modern quality engineering

To successfully steer the shift towards agile quality models, organisations need a structured approach.

Three key elements are critical:

1Engaging compliance experts with deep country specific knowledge who can contribute immediately, without lengthy onboarding.
2Introducing proven, robust validation and quality assurance processes that minimise risk and reduce time spent on error tracing. 
3Establishing innovation and efficiency driven methods and technologies designed to adapt to future demands.
 
A holistic approach to transformation

At Cognizant, we take a holistic view of quality transformation. Our work combines technology, methods, coaching and project management. We help clients make their product development processes more agile and efficient – end to end. This includes test automation at scale, a focus on high risk areas and tailored quality management systems. Our cost effective offshore teams provide scalable support without compromising on quality.

Just as important: We see digital transformation not only as a technical task, but as a change journey. We support our clients as sparring partners, coaches and facilitators – sometimes driving transformation directly, sometimes simply enabling it. Our mission is to help companies become more efficient, more flexible and future ready. “Regulatory requirements are a challenge – but also a major opportunity,” says Claudia Maurer, Partner Life Sciences Consulting at Cognizant.

Companies that actively manage and digitise compliance can create a key competitive advantage – especially in Europe, where regulations are both strict and diverse.“
Claudia Maurer, Head of HLS Consulting EMEA, Cognizant
Expertise makes the difference

Over recent years, Cognizant has invested heavily in tools, talent and methodology to help life sciences clients achieve their goals quickly and effectively. Our ready to use toolset supports quality assurance, validation and compliance from day one – and our global teams bring the expertise to put it into practice.

Our core areas include:
  • Compliance and validation services
  • Test automation
  • SAP quality services
  • Consulting-led delivery models
  • End to end services across the product and system lifecycle

In addition, our service catalogue offers a broad portfolio of flexible, scalable solutions that go far beyond the examples listed here.

Learn more in our eBook “Modern Compliance: Quality Engineering in Life Sciences.” It offers practical insights into how companies in the DACH region can modernise their quality assurance and prepare for the future.

Modern Compliance LS ebook
Anupama Govindan Nair

Engagement Delivery Lead - QE&A, Cognizant

Author Image

Anupama leads quality-focused transformation initiatives for pharma and life sciences clients, specializing in validation, qualification and testing powered by technology and agile delivery.

Claudia Maurer

Head of HLS Consulting EMEA, Cognizant

Author Image

Claudia drives CXO-level transformation across Switzerland and Germany, drawing on deep life sciences expertise and a passion for innovation.

Aktuelle Blogbeiträge
Ähnliche Blogbeiträge