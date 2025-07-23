A key enabler of this transformation is GAMP 5, the widely recognised guide for validating and managing computerised systems in the pharmaceutical industries. It supports a risk based approach across the entire system lifecycle, from design to decommissioning, without relying on strict procedural requirements. The second edition, published in 2022, expands the framework to cover emerging technologies such as AI, blockchain and cloud computing. It also reflects agile software development methods and the tools that support them.

Against this backdrop, many organisations are moving away from document centric quality models such as Computerised System Validation (CSV). These models are focused on formal compliance and often result in time consuming documentation requirements.

They are being replaced by Computerised System Assurance (CSA), a modern approach that emphasises critical thinking, effective risk management and a fit for purpose level of documentation. CSA makes it much easier to adopt agile methods in highly regulated development environments.

Strategies for modern quality engineering

To successfully steer the shift towards agile quality models, organisations need a structured approach.

Three key elements are critical:

1 Engaging compliance experts with deep country specific knowledge who can contribute immediately, without lengthy onboarding. 2 Introducing proven, robust validation and quality assurance processes that minimise risk and reduce time spent on error tracing. 3 Establishing innovation and efficiency driven methods and technologies designed to adapt to future demands.

A holistic approach to transformation

At Cognizant, we take a holistic view of quality transformation. Our work combines technology, methods, coaching and project management. We help clients make their product development processes more agile and efficient – end to end. This includes test automation at scale, a focus on high risk areas and tailored quality management systems. Our cost effective offshore teams provide scalable support without compromising on quality.

Just as important: We see digital transformation not only as a technical task, but as a change journey. We support our clients as sparring partners, coaches and facilitators – sometimes driving transformation directly, sometimes simply enabling it. Our mission is to help companies become more efficient, more flexible and future ready. “Regulatory requirements are a challenge – but also a major opportunity,” says Claudia Maurer, Partner Life Sciences Consulting at Cognizant.

“Companies that actively manage and digitise compliance can create a key competitive advantage – especially in Europe, where regulations are both strict and diverse.“

Claudia Maurer, Head of HLS Consulting EMEA, Cognizant

Expertise makes the difference

Over recent years, Cognizant has invested heavily in tools, talent and methodology to help life sciences clients achieve their goals quickly and effectively. Our ready to use toolset supports quality assurance, validation and compliance from day one – and our global teams bring the expertise to put it into practice.

Our core areas include:

