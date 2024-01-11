Deep Green – Making positive sustainability progress in Australian enterprise

In this podcast, John Reiners: Managing Editor Thought Leadership, EMEA at Oxford Economics and Jonathan Smith: Head of Sustainability Solutions APAC explore how Australia compares to global companies with ESG adoption.

We refer to a piece of global research conducted by Cognizant and Oxford Economics in 2023, surveying 3000 business leaders including 250 executives in Australia. The research continues to provide valuable insights into the current state of green transition efforts within organizations worldwide, highlighting both success stories and ongoing challenges. However, changes are happening at rapid pace so we also consider what has changed since the research was first released.

Learn more about sustainability as a business strategy, making positive sustainability progress in Australian enterprises.