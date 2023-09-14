Newer technologies such as exoskeletons, virtual reality and artificial intelligence are bringing forth promises to the industry enabling faster rehabilitations and thereby better outcomes. Industry has been witnessing examples of these technology gaining momentum. The establishment of Ekso Bionics partnering with Royal Rehab in Australia is a testament.



Covid -19 saw a massive penetration of the telehealth services. The trend is here to stay. It is critical for insurers to leverage the power of this technology for operational benefits such as care management and also operational efficiencies for 3 point contact and continuous medical reviews.

We also expect contextual data solutions to play an important role in developing evidence-based guidelines and best practices to help insurers to pursue the best patient outcomes possible and achieve the best possible recovery timelines such as ODG.

Virtual pain management is proving its potential across the globe. A lot of research is being conducted in the ANZ region along this space (e.g. Restore project for developing an immersive VR interface to help patients regain their sense of touch).

It is also important to consider where traditional insurers see insurtechs as competitors and where they hold potential as partners. Here is a summary of some of the biggest trends with the highest potential to reshape the industry:

Value based healthcare Exo skeletons in rehab Rise of telehealth Virtual pain management Future of workplace injuries Rise of data Insurtechs for injury management

The race to adopt advanced injury management techniques and technologies is on among leading insurers in the region.

