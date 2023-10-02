Macroeconomic shifts have reshaped the Australian insurance industry. The customer and employee mix is changing dramatically. Australia’s millennial generation is expected to grow by 17%, from 7.2 million in 2016 to 8.3 million by 2026, according to the Australian Bureau of Statistics. These digital natives will increasingly expect seamless, omnichannel, and real-time interactions and experiences.

At the same time, the region’s increasing climatic volatility and catastrophic patterns will pose tough challenges for insurers. Digital change, moreover, will continue to disrupt the traditional tenets of the insurance business. And with the rise of insurtechs and other new competitors, traditional Australian insurers must move quickly to innovate and differentiate. These changes mean that the insurance sector must come to terms with new risks, channels, customers and competition.

Digital advances and powerful new computing technology will enable carriers to redefine claims turnaround and accuracy. The winners will embrace this change, shifting traditional claims operating models to tech-infused activities. Here we explore potential end states for the claims function and prioritise areas of opportunity. For additional detail see our white paper, “Engineering the Next-Gen Digital Claims Organisation for Australian General Insurers.”

Key value gateways to next-gen claims

The coming world of claims will be different for customers, claims personnel and network providers. Australian insurers have traditionally faced a dilemma between maximising customer experience or claims: carriers that focused on customer experience typically incurred higher expenses, while those focusing on claims saved money but were more likely to see customer dissatisfaction.

Carriers have already moved the needle on their core claims platforms, modernising them to simultaneously enable better experience and operational efficiencies. Tomorrow’s winners will be those that overlay their modernised claims platform with digital propositions that deliver greater outcomes of experience, effectiveness and efficiencies. Reaching the claims North Star requires broader thinking and change across all layers of the claims landscape: experience, supply chain, process/operations and people. The following figure depicts the five key gateways along these business dimensions and the bold moves that insurers must undertake.