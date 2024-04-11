Key principles to excel with GenAI

Articulate your vision

A well-defined vision is indispensable for the successful implementation, adoption, and expansion of generative AI within the organization. It’s essential to specify where it is to be applied and the anticipated improvements and outcomes it brings. Generative AI cannot address all problems comprehensively, and without a clear focus on expectations and vision, there’s a risk of investing in initiatives that may not yield results. Areas of application will vary. From enhancing customer experience (CX) in contact centres to aiding developers in delivering compliant code or customizing communications for customers to make more informed decisions. These diverse use cases require different implementation approaches, will produce varying outcomes, and necessitate individual measurement and evaluation. Clarity regarding areas of impact and the means to achieve them should stem from a robust, welldefined, and clearly articulated vision.

Lead with purpose

Although the potential of generative AI can be vast, its implementation without purposeful leadership could lead to unrealized benefits and potential harm to the organization. Prioritizing ethical principles, social responsibility, and stakeholder wellbeing is crucial for building trust, fostering adoption, and maximizing impact. Despite outward optimism, stakeholders harbor concerns about the known and potential impacts of generative AI. Acknowledging these concerns amongst staff, customers, and regulators is rational and underscores the need for ethically driven leadership to cultivate trust, empowerment, and collaboration. Engaging stakeholders, understanding their concerns, and addressing the effects of generative AI could have on them will be vital for the success of any initiative. This necessitates purposeful leadership characterized by intentionality, authenticity, and a dedication to positively influencing staff, customers, and the broader community.

Understand and communicate your employee value proposition

Effectively communicating generative AI’s employee value proposition (EVP) to staff requires engaging in open dialogue. Organizations must address questions and concerns transparently, and consistently reaffirm dedication to supporting and empowering employees amidst technological advancements. Success in generative AI hinges on the support of proficient employees. Understanding the EVP and implementing robust communication channels to share messages and to invite feedback are essential to ensuring comprehension and discussion among staff.

Iterate for Innovation

Value derived from generative AI will stem from embracing experimentation and failure. The genuine potential and practicality of these tools are yet to be fully grasped and will only emerge through rigorous testing of use cases and hypotheses. This necessitates the adoption of an agile operating model, where teams can swiftly gauge success and failure, then adapt to explore new ideas and approaches. Be prepared for setbacks, know that not every concept will succeed, and, crucially, leverage insights from failure to iterate and improve. These are paramount to the triumph of generative AI initiatives within the organization. Establishing robust, empowered teams that operate with agility and fostering a culture of rapid experimentation will facilitate the exploration and application of generative AI. This approach will enable the most effective use cases, methodologies, technologies, and practices to emerge through continuous iteration and experimentation. and experimentation.