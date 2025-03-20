Skip to main content Skip to footer
Portal Technology—Member Solutions
A highly effective adjunct to traditional customer service models, portal technology-based Member Solutions enable 24/7 access to key plan data and self-service tools. These solutions provide access to information on plan utilization and coverage, medical history, and treatment cost comparison. The health plan enjoys increased member engagement and satisfaction while reducing administrative expense.

TriZetto® EngageMember® allows members to access healthcare data from core systems on-demand. By empowering members with timely healthcare data, members can make their own more informed care decisions based on their coverage, claims and costs to support improving outcomes and lowering the cost of care.

Related services

Business process services

Services that offer meaningful business outcomes.

Know more
Business consulting

Benefit from our unparalleled healthcare business consulting expertise.

Know more
Next-gen technologies

Put next-generation technologies in place that build a stronger, more agile business and lay the groundwork for future AI and automation initiatives.

Know more
Infrastructure services

Get services that ease the strain of managing your infrastructure so you can focus on managing your business.

Know more
IT professional services

Take advantage of our unrivaled resources and healthcare expertise to meet your IT business needs.

Know more
Services/Benefits administration

Apply our proven software, technology, expertise and tested methodologies to manage your business more effectively.

Know more
Business process-as-a-service

Our integrated software and services healthcare BPaaS solution includes process optimization, digitization and large-scale efficiencies.

Know more

Contact us

At Cognizant, we are here to provide you with more information about our TriZetto Healthcare Products software and service solutions and answer any questions you may have.

Please enter valid name.
Please enter valid email address.
Please enter valid company name.
Please enter valid contact number.
Please select the region.
Please select the inquiry type.
Please select the sub inquiry type.
Please select the privacy consent checkbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.