TriZetto Healthcare Products / Portal Technology

Anywhere, anytime real-time access Reliable and secure access to plan status and more, for all your constituents. In today’s mobile world, customers expect access to information anywhere, anytime. Cognizant’s TriZetto® Portal Technology Solutions automate transaction processing and information exchange between payer organizations and their external constituents, providing immediate and ubiquitous access. Member, Provider and Employer/Broker Solutions deliver accurate, real-time data on plan status, treatment cost comparisons, network coverage and discounts, charges and more within a highly secure platform. Portal applications are highly customizable and configurable for easy integration with the TriZetto® Facets™ and TriZetto® QNXT™ core administrative platforms, as well as existing legacy systems. This tight integration supports interactive transactions and point-of-service functionality to streamline customer service and improve member, provider, employer and broker satisfaction.