Skip to main content Skip to footer
TriZetto Healthcare Products / Portal Technology

Anywhere, anytime real-time access

Reliable and secure access to plan status and more, for all your constituents.
In today’s mobile world, customers expect access to information anywhere, anytime. Cognizant’s TriZetto® Portal Technology Solutions automate transaction processing and information exchange between payer organizations and their external constituents, providing immediate and ubiquitous access. Member, Provider and Employer/Broker Solutions deliver accurate, real-time data on plan status, treatment cost comparisons, network coverage and discounts, charges and more within a highly secure platform. 
Portal applications are highly customizable and configurable for easy integration with the TriZetto® Facets™ and TriZetto® QNXT™ core administrative platforms, as well as existing legacy systems. This tight integration supports interactive transactions and point-of-service functionality to streamline customer service and improve member, provider, employer and broker satisfaction.

Products

Member Solutions

Providing plan members with anytime, anywhere access to information and self-ser

Learn more
women looking her mobile
Provider Solutions

Delivering provider online self-service inquiry functionality and supporting acc

Learn more
Doctor Reading
Employer and Broker Solutions

Automating enrollment, billing and client service to help employers and brokers

Learn more
Employees working at desk

Lines of Business

Commercial

Our comprehensive, flexible and scalable core administrative solutions enable the digital transformation required for success in the commercial market.

Know more
Individual & small group

Support for the economic advantages and efficiencies.

Know more
Specialty

Get flexible IT solutions to address your unique business requirements with customizable functionality.

 

 

Know more
Medicare

Build functionality that adapts to meet the complexities and demands of the Medicare Advantage market.

Know more
Medicaid

Build capabilities that adapt to meet the complexities and demands of the Managed Medicaid market.

Know more
Duals

Apply flexible solutions that streamline the coordination of multiple compliance requirements and ease administration burdens.

Know more

Related services

Business process services

Services that offer meaningful business outcomes.

Know more
Business consulting

Benefit from our unparalleled healthcare business consulting expertise.

Know more
Next-gen technologies

Put next-generation technologies in place that build a stronger, more agile business and lay the groundwork for future AI and automation initiatives.

Know more
Infrastructure services

Get services that ease the strain of managing your infrastructure so you can focus on managing your business.

Know more
IT professional services

Take advantage of our unrivaled resources and healthcare expertise to meet your IT business needs.

Know more
Services/Benefits administration

Apply our proven software, technology, expertise and tested methodologies to manage your business more effectively.

Know more
Business process-as-a-service

Our integrated software and services healthcare BPaaS solution includes process optimization, digitization and large-scale efficiencies.

Know more

Contact us

At Cognizant, we are here to provide you with more information about our TriZetto Healthcare Products software and service solutions and answer any questions you may have.

Please enter valid name.
Please enter valid email address.
Please enter valid company name.
Please enter valid contact number.
Please select the region.
Please select the inquiry type.
Please select the sub inquiry type.
Please select the privacy consent checkbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.