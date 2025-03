To attract employers and brokers, payer organizations need to provide enhanced tools that offer additional health plan management support. By enabling online-based enrollment, billing and client service, health plans become more efficient and more competitive.

The Employer and Broker Service Solutions provide easy-to-use self-service tools for employers and brokers who wish to perform the following transactions on behalf of members:

The solutions also allow self-management of billing processes. Bills can be evaluated and transactions performed quickly and efficiently at times convenient to the user. Employers and brokers can view the bill, make roster adjustments, based on their current invoice, view the estimated impact of any adjustments and make a single payment or establish routine payments. Satisfaction levels are improved, while costly telephone calls and paper transactions are reduced.