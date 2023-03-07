Skip to main content Skip to footer
TriZetto Healthcare Products / TriZetto Learning Services

TriZetto Learning Services professional training and certification

TriZetto® Learning Services offers professional training and certification services delivered by 100% TriZetto product-certified instructors. Our professional training programs help increase user adoption and competency across your healthcare operations. 

The multitiered framework offers a wide selection of content, delivery channels and expert services. From new hires to power users and product experts, TriZetto learning services can help you build a skilled team with:

  • TriZetto® University (TZU) Subscriptions
  • Premium training services
  • Professional certification programs

Benefits of investing in learning and development: 

  • Improve workforce knowledge and minimize skills gaps
  • Drive consistent use of software, tools and business processes
  • Keep pace with evolving regulations, product functionality and technology
  • Offer new hires an efficient path to proficiency

Services

TZU Subscription

A TriZetto University Subscription offers all the benefits of a digital license plus:

  • On-demand lab environments
  • Virtual live training
  • Digital associate-level certification exams
  • Digital US Healthcare Certification
  • Guidance on the best use of TZU and reporting tools

TriZetto trainings

All our training programs are available in-person or online for these programs to meet the unique needs of your business:

  • TriZetto product training
  • Train-the-trainer
  • Train-the-instructional designer
  • Desk-level Procedures (DLPs)

Associate-level certification exam

Level one certification consists of an online, multiple-choice knowledge exam. Individuals who successfully complete the exam with a score of 80% or better instantly achieve certified status and receive their credentials.

  • Completion of this level demonstrates general knowledge of product navigation, features and functionality
  • Associate-level certifications are available for Facets, QNXT, CareAdvance and Elements

Digital US healthcare curriculum

Our fully customizable curriculum offers training in a range of areas:

  • Fundamentals
  • Commercial internal centers of excellence
  • Healthcare IT
  • Medical Management
  • Specialty care
  • Provider organizations & compensation models
  • Healthcare federal laws & regulations
  • Government healthcare programs

