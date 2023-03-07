TriZetto Healthcare Products / TriZetto Learning Services

TriZetto Learning Services professional training and certification
TriZetto® Learning Services offers professional training and certification services delivered by 100% TriZetto product-certified instructors. Our professional training programs help increase user adoption and competency across your healthcare operations.
The multitiered framework offers a wide selection of content, delivery channels and expert services. From new hires to power users and product experts, TriZetto learning services can help you build a skilled team with:
- TriZetto® University (TZU) Subscriptions
- Premium training services
- Professional certification programs
Benefits of investing in learning and development:
- Improve workforce knowledge and minimize skills gaps
- Drive consistent use of software, tools and business processes
- Keep pace with evolving regulations, product functionality and technology
- Offer new hires an efficient path to proficiency