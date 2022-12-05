Skip to main content Skip to footer
QicLink™ Partners
Benefits administration has expanded to encompass a diverse array of initiatives. The TriZetto Premier Partnership Program was established to provide TPAs with integrated, affordable access to innovative products that compliment the QicLink core application and help manage the cost and quality of care.
The premier partners provide solutions that have been pre-integrated with the QicLink platform and optimal vendor pricing has been negotiated. TPAs can now deliver high-performance, high-impact services similar to those in place at larger organizations.

Partners

Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus® solution utilizes healthcare data to manage plan risk and create actionable reporting analytics. Available exclusively to QicLink core application users, this solution populates standard, ad hoc and in-depth reporting tools with QicLink data, allowing the dissemination of monthly reports via single sign-on access to a secure website. Flexible reporting options and the ability to dig deep into a wide array of details provide the insights required to make informed, cost-effective health and wellness decisions.

Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare is an integrated partner product with the QicLink™ enterprise core administration system, providing advanced payment processing technology with a wide range of printed and electronic payment options available through a single platform. These solutions can reduce administrative costs by maximizing adoption of electronic payments, and reduce print and mail costs for print-related payments by consolidating printing and correspondence. Participation in the Change Healthcare HealthPayers USA Postage cooperative—the nation’s first and largest healthcare postage co-op—offers significant postage and operational savings. Full-color printed or electronic EOBs, omni-channel communications, and monthly or episodic consolidation options help to reduce administrative costs and differentiate your consumer experience. Preference-based intelligent payment analytics can determine the most cost-effective payment distribution channel.

Cigna®

Cigna Healthcare SM offers access to The Cigna National Medical and Dental PPO Networks1. Participation in this program provides access to more than one million2 providers, 6,300 hospitals2 and 129,608 dentists at more than 242,948 locations3. This means expanded network coverage for employer groups, as well as discounts that drive increased plan savings. This robust and competitive healthcare professional/dental network offering is delivered via personalized administration services using the QicLink core administration system.

Cigna Healthcare is an independent company and not affiliated with Cognizant. Access to the Cigna PPO network and the Cigna Dental PPO Network is available through Cigna's contractual relationship with Cognizant. All Cigna Healthcare products are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Healthcare, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company. The Cigna Healthcare name, logo and other marks are owned by Cigna Intellectual Property, Inc.

1The Cigna PPO Network refers to the healthcare providers (doctors, hospitals, specialists) contracted as part of the Cigna PPO for Shared Administration.

2Cigna analysis of actual number of doctors and hospitals in the PPO Network for Shared Administration as of September 2021. Data is subject to change.

3Cigna analysis as of 3/1/21. Data is subject to change. Contracted access point accounts for every provider at every contracted location; provider may practice at more than one location so may be counted more than once.

ECHO®

ECHO® is an insurance technology company focused on removing the complexity and costs of healthcare payment processing. We manage every aspect of the payment process through a single HITRUST-certified platform fully integrated with TriZetto QicLink: claim disbursement, provider EFT and ERA enrollment, compliance, reconciliation, reporting, and 1099 processing. With this simplified approach, we save our customers over $1 billion annually while issuing over 500 million transactions totaling over $100 billion in Payments. ECHO maintains the largest network of healthcare provider payment and remittance delivery preferences and prides itself on providing the most electronic options to providers in a secure environment. The variety of our payment modalities promotes the most significant level of electronic adoption. At the same time, our fraud prevention tools comfort the over 330 payer customers and over 1 million providers in our network. QicLink clients can eliminate 100% of print and postage expenses while achieving industry-leading electronic settlement rates.

Teladoc™

Teladoc™ provides affordable, 24/7 phone and video access to board-certified primary care doctors. Pre-integrated QicLink data feeds supply Teladoc physicians with claim and eligibility information for participating groups. This data feed is unique and provides the most comprehensive patient medical information to Teladoc physicians in support of patient needs.

Zelis® Payment Integrity

The Zelis Payment Integrity Claims Editing solution uses leading-edge technology combined with expert insight to analyze claims and identify billing and coding accuracy by cross-referencing claims history and claims data. Their fast, accurate results are fully aligned with industry-recognized guidelines, ever-changing compliance requirements and a client’s unique needs. All of this is completed before any payments are made. The Zelis Payment Integrity Claims Editing solution is tightly integrated with QicLink via the ClaimsExchange Post-Adjudication Processing functionality.

Zelis™ Payments is integrated with QicLink to streamline the transfer of healthcare payments and data. Operational expenses are reduced because Zelis Payments manages the provider recruitment and enrollment process, while print costs and postage expenses are decreased through virtual credit card/electronic payments. Administrators receive detailed reports of electronic payments issued, and have 24/7 access to information via a secure payer web portal.

Zelis RedCard

RedCard  (Zelis Payments Optimization) offers QicLink integrated healthcare claims communication and ID card fulfillment services. This integration allows QicLink clients to quickly and easily produce claims payment, Explanation Of Benefits (EOB) and pended claims communications data output for transmission to RedCard for payment and communications fulfillment. Customer service representatives, members and providers are able to view images of checks/EOBs via the web browser-based QicLink Customer Service and QicLink Benefits Exchange solutions.

