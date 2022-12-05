QicLink™ Partners

Cigna®

Cigna Healthcare SM offers access to The Cigna National Medical and Dental PPO Networks1. Participation in this program provides access to more than one million2 providers, 6,300 hospitals2 and 129,608 dentists at more than 242,948 locations3. This means expanded network coverage for employer groups, as well as discounts that drive increased plan savings. This robust and competitive healthcare professional/dental network offering is delivered via personalized administration services using the QicLink core administration system.

Cigna Healthcare is an independent company and not affiliated with Cognizant. Access to the Cigna PPO network and the Cigna Dental PPO Network is available through Cigna's contractual relationship with Cognizant. All Cigna Healthcare products are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Healthcare, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company. The Cigna Healthcare name, logo and other marks are owned by Cigna Intellectual Property, Inc.

1The Cigna PPO Network refers to the healthcare providers (doctors, hospitals, specialists) contracted as part of the Cigna PPO for Shared Administration.

2Cigna analysis of actual number of doctors and hospitals in the PPO Network for Shared Administration as of September 2021. Data is subject to change.

3Cigna analysis as of 3/1/21. Data is subject to change. Contracted access point accounts for every provider at every contracted location; provider may practice at more than one location so may be counted more than once.