QicLink™ Partners

Through our relationship with Cigna Healthcare SM, we offer access to The Cigna Healthcare National Medical and Dental PPO Networks1. Participation in this program provides access from a trusted brand to nearly 1.2 million2 healthcare providers, 6,200 hospitals2 and 130,586 dentists at more than 284,360 locations3. This means expanded network access for employer groups, as well as discounts that help drive increased plan savings, with the average in-network medical discount being 58.6%4. This robust and competitive healthcare professional/dental network offering is delivered via personalized administration services using the QicLink core administration system.

Cigna Healthcare is an independent company and not affiliated with Cognizant. Access to the Cigna Healthcare PPO network and the Cigna Dental PPO Network is available through Cigna Healthcare's contractual relationship with Cognizant. All Cigna Healthcare products are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Healthcare, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company. The Cigna Healthcare name, logo and other marks are owned by Cigna Intellectual Property, Inc.

1The Cigna Healthcare PPO Network refers to the healthcare providers (doctors, hospitals, specialists) contracted as part of the Cigna Healthcare PPO for Shared Administration.

2Cigna Healthcare analysis of actual providers contracted as part of the Cigna Healthcare PPO Network for Shared Administration as of July 2023. Data is subject to change.

3Cigna Healthcare analysis as of 3/31/23. Data is subject to change. Contracted access point accounts for every provider at every contracted location; provider may practice at more than one location so may be counted more than once.

4Average discount based on actual Cigna HealthcareSM PPO Network paid claims for the period 1/1/22–12/31/22. Cigna Healthcare analysis conducted July 2023. Actual results may vary based on utilization, plan design, and geography.