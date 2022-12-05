TriZetto® Interoperability API Gateway

Application programming interfaces (API) management, data access APIs and authentication capabilities you need to provide members with on-demand administrative and clinical data through the app of their choice:

Connects members to their data through the applications, services and programs of their choice in real-time with APIs that use the HL7® FHIR® standard.

Manages API lifecycle.

Discovers endpoints and data sources within the TriZetto Connected Interoperability Solution.

Supports APIs for the United States Core Data for Interoperability (USCDI) February 2020, Version 1 profiles, Consumer Directed Payer Data Exchange (CARIN IG for Blue Button®)**, HL7 Da Vinci Payer Data Exchange Plan Network Directory*, HL7 Da Vinci Payer Data Exchange: Formulary* and other data required by federal interoperability rules.

Supports authentication through the Sustainable Medical Applications and Reusable Technologies (SMART) on FHIR® with OAuth 2.0 and OpenID Connect.

The TriZetto® Interoperability API Gateway includes a developer portal to assist you in supporting third-party developers:

Registers third-party developers prior to member access and use.

Delivers access to a developer key and the API library and documentation needed to develop applications against the TriZetto Interoperability API Gateway APIs.

Provides an API Sandbox that includes test data to assess applications built against the TriZetto Interoperability API Gateway APIs without member PHI.