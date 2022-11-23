Skip to main content Skip to footer
TriZetto Healthcare Products / Connected Health Solutions

Empower through self-service

Does your digital strategy drive engagement? Create loyalty? Improve efficiency? Spur growth? All while meeting CMS interoperability rules?
Improving engagement with members, providers and other constituents leads health plans to drive growth and lower administrative costs.
It’s pretty simple: By empowering members with SaaS-based, on-demand access to their most current health plan and information needed to make healthcare decisions, they can make more informed choices about managing their care. And delivering providers access to transaction information in real-time reduces administrative processes that can create friction in care delivery. A win-win for everyone. 
Trizetto® Digital Platform powers Connected Health Solutions

Products

TriZetto® EngageProvider®

Enables physicians and other care providers to access detailed information on their patients, efficiently log claims and make templates for common claims, as well as easily create referrals and authorizations.

Learn more
TriZetto® EngageMember®

Members may interact anytime, anywhere and receive a detailed view of their coverage information with compelling metrics, timely notifications and relevant healthcare content.

Learn more
Connected Interoperability Solution

Offers end-to-end solution that pairs modular SaaS products with industry-leading strategic consulting to connect disparate systems, standardize data and enable secure, authenticated access in real-time.

Learn more
TriZetto® Digital Platform

Technology solutions that allow
our clients to focus on managing business, not IT.

 

Learn more
Payer Cost Estimation Solutions

Flexible SaaS solutions to support compliance and deliver the treatment cost information that customers want.

Learn more

Contact us

At Cognizant, we are here to provide you with more information about our TriZetto Healthcare Products software and service solutions and answer any questions you may have.

Please enter valid name.
Please enter valid email address.
Please enter valid company name.
Please enter valid contact number.
Please select the region.
Please select the inquiry type.
Please select the sub inquiry type.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.