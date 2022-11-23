TriZetto Healthcare Products / Care Management

The most successful care management programs optimize the connections among care managers, members and providers. The result: personalized healthcare interventions, enhanced outcomes, improved quality of care and reduced costs. Achieving these goals can be difficult, but automating and integrating as many processes as possible can make meeting them feasible. Because our CareAdvance and Value-Based Benefits solutions share a member portal, these solutions can use the same rules. This approach automates your plan’s workflows and leverages real-time coordination between systems. While both are core product-agnostic, each solution can also be fully integrated with both Facets® and QNXT solutions.

