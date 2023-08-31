Working from home complicates many communications and media companies’ product development efforts. How? Since the agile approach requires collaboration. Here are four steps that will help you adopt remote agile.

The new normal, working from home for at least some of the days, has made it difficult for any company to stick to agile approaches. What’s complicating companies’ challenges, in particular, is that many are newcomers to the agile methodology and its many processes.

What’s commonly missing is a unified approach that brings the IT and business perspectives together. Where companies’ efforts most frequently fall short, however, is in execution. They don’t build out the full agile methodology and underlying DevOps and automated testing that enable virtual teams to work together effectively.

Fully embracing agile offers significant process and efficiency benefits. Here are four steps you can take to recalibrate and more fully adopt remote agile:

Make the work visible. Agile depends on transparency; it should be easy to access and view how fast an agile project is flowing. Providing the collaboration tools that teams need is an essential, yet often underestimated, step here.

Strike the right mindset. To achieve continuous delivery, teams and their leadership must build trust and support autonomous work. In a remote work environment, leadership must be more vigilant than ever about removing hurdles that teams might not necessarily fix themselves.

Fail in small ways – and learn from it. Failing fast is at the heart of agile’s continual learning process, yet many corporate cultures continue to frown on failure, even on a small scale. Agile ensures continuous feedback loops that allow teams, even remote ones, to learn quickly and adapt accordingly.

Measure the right stuff. One of the biggest problems we see with agile software development is that many companies don’t measure what matters. It’s especially critical to get metrics right when teams work remotely, and output is easier to measure than activity in this environment.

