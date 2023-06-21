Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH www.cognizant.com ), a leading professional services company, and the Finnish Golf Union with the Ladies European Tour 2023 season have announced a partnership.

The collaboration is based on shared important themes – investing in people and programs that strengthen women’s sport and significant societal sporting events.

Cognizant, known for its expertise in helping clients modernize and optimize their businesses worldwide through digital transformation, is delighted to be involved in this partnership to amplify the importance of female representation in both sport and technology.

"Promoting well-being and equal opportunities in competitive sports is important for Cognizant much in the same way as investing in the future of women in technology. We want to contribute to building an intelligent and healthy society through sports and physical activity, leveraging technology and the power of intuition wherever possible,” said Toomas Kalpio, Sales Director in Cognizant Finland.

Cognizant’s involvement in sports is not new, with the notable partnership with Aston Martin Formula One, as well as other significant long-term golf partnerships with LPGA Cognizant Founder’s Cup and the Presidents Cup. Over the past 10 years, the Cognizant Founders Cup has raised nearly $4 million for the organization. Those donations have enabled Girls Golf – a junior golf program in the US - to add 34 new sites, support growing locations and facilitate new players into the sport.