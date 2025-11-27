As part of River Deep Mountain AI, we are releasing our open-source Escherichia coli (E. coli) models on GitHub. Our models have the potential to transform how we monitor and forecast pollution in bathing waters using artificial intelligence.
England currently has more than 450 registered bathing waters that require E. coli testing periodically to monitor microbial contamination and to calculate annual bathing water classifications. Sampling and analysis for E. coli can be resource intensive, typically resulting in more than a working day between sampling and the release of the results to the public. Reactive and infrequent monitoring prevents effective communication of potential health risk to swimmers, bathers, and other recreational waterbody users.
To tackle this challenge, we have developed our Open E. coli Models using 24-years of historical water quality data from across England (EA Water Quality Archive). The Open E. coli Models can be used as a support-tool for classifying the risk of E. coli contamination in bathing waters against a pre-defined E. coli concentration threshold.