Importance of ancillary sales for the airline industry

Ancillary sales have evolved as a crucial revenue stream for airlines, fundamentally enhancing their profitability and mitigate financial risks. In the competitive landscape of the industry, where fuel prices are unpredictable, relying solely on ticket sales for revenue is not sufficient. As per our industry research, airlines whose passengers spend at least $20 on ancillaries generate 8.2% ROIC on average, which is more than 5 p.p. higher than it is for airlines whose passengers spend less than $5 on ancillaries.

This article explores the commercial impact and the competitive advantages of investing in the ancillary sales and strategies utilized by airlines for improving their ancillary revenues.

The emergence of paid ancillary services began in the 1990s, gaining momentum with the rise of low-cost carriers (LCC’s) in the mid-2000s. This shift has led to a substantial increase in global ancillary revenues, soaring from $42.6 billion in 2013 to $118 billion in 2023 (20% jump from 2022). Thus, airlines have benefited from more stable income streams while offering consumers lower base fares. Today, some airlines derive over 50% of their revenue from ancillary sales (e.g. Spirit, Frontier). Regardless of an airline's business model or market conditions, enhancing ancillary revenue is essential for reducing reliance on load factors and improving profit margins.

Across airline categories, per passenger revenues have increased significantly more for ancillaries compared to all other revenues.