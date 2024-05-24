“Promoting well-being and equal opportunities in competitive sports is important for Cognizant much in the same way as investing in the future of women and young talent in technology. At Cognizant, we are dedicated to investing in young talents who represent the future, not only in technology but also in competitive sports.”



The Finnish Golf Union’s primary focus in this partnership is to facilitate the growth and development of young talents, recognizing that golf teaches numerous life skills and promotes a physically active lifestyle.