In a performance evaluation, the current version of the Open E. coli Model had an average accuracy of 72.78% when classifying the risk of E. coli as either above or below a threshold of 1000 CFU/100 ml in bathing waters.

This first iteration of the Open E. coli Models still has a range of limitations, which we want to improve moving forward.

Improvements for the second iteration of our models will focus on refining model applicability and increasing prediction reliability through integrating additional data sources and advanced modelling techniques. We also plan on exploring other features and parameters that might contribute to E. coli concentration in inland and coastal bathing waters, giving the model understanding of trends and behaviours beyond just water quality correlations.

Ultimately, we aim to develop models that can indicate water quality safety with regards to E. coli concentrations using low cost, commonly available datasets. These models can enable a proactive microbial water quality management approach and reduce the occurrence of human health risk exposures.

A collaborative and open-sourced approach

The overarching objective of River Deep Mountain AI is to bring key stakeholders involved in waterbody health together and to collaboratively develop open-source AI/ML models that can inform effective actions to tackle waterbody pollution.

All our models will be released open source to democratise artificial intelligence and benefit the entire water sector. The first iterations of our models are released now in May 2025, and the second iterations will be released in November 2025.

Access the first iteration of our Open E. coli Models via GitHub.

River Deep Mountain AI is funded by the Ofwat Innovation Fund and consists of 6 core partners: Northumbrian Water, Cognizant Ocean, Xylem Inc, Water Research Centre Limited, The Rivers Trust and ADAS. The project is further supported by 6 water companies across the United Kingdom and Ireland.