With greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions currently the primary concern for limiting global warming, it makes sense that publicly touted sustainability metrics are focussed on carbon. But for technology industries, e-waste is also a critical issue that should be deeply embedded within every enterprise sustainability program.
According to UNITAR’s Global E-Waste Monitor 2020, e-waste is “the world’s fastest-growing domestic waste stream, fuelled mainly by higher consumption rates of electric and electronic equipment, short life cycles, and few options for repair.” E-waste is a leading contributor to toxic chemicals in our landfill, including harmful materials like lead, cadmium, and mercury. For a cleaner future it is important to provide pathways for the re-use and recycling of phones, routers, and other digital communications hardware.
The Australian Mobile Telecommunications Association (AMTA) funds and operates MobileMuster, which delivers an easy access to recycling of consumer e-waste – expanding over the past year beyond phones and into wider consumer digital devices. But this program alone is not enough. The MobileMuster annual report 2023 suggests that while 96 tonnes of handsets were collected over the past year, this represented only 12% of the phones that could have been recycled through the program.
What can major telcos do to more directly encourage greater awareness and use of device recycling programs? How can they align success and failure in this area with their internal ambitions for environmental targets?