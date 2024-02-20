Consumer focus

Consumers are increasingly conscious of corporate environmental efforts, with higher affinity and engagement with businesses that reflect their desire for real green action. Through transparency around environmental initiatives with better e-waste management integration, telcos could deliver even more meaningful engagement with such customers.

E-waste engagement through loyalty scheme

Proactive engagement with customers to encourage recycling of old handsets can drive participation in environmental programs and deepen your connection with customers. This can include not only handsets but cables, chargers, portable power devices, and more.

Consumers may feel uncertain around ‘letting go’ of older hardware. Exploring ways to help them assess the usefulness or viability of ‘spare’ hardware could help them make decisions about what to keep and what to bring into store for recycling. For telcos with existing loyalty points programs, offering bonus points during limited time recycling events could encourage participation and deliver positive media engagement.

Right to repair advocacy

The Global E-Waste Monitor report identified repairability as a significant factor in the e-waste problem. Improving repairability of consumer smartphones has been gaining great traction around the world and regulators have been taking notice.

Telcos could take a pro-consumer stance that promotes extending the life of handsets. As repairability has been growing, there could be ways to partner with OEM and third-party repair services to support consumers in keeping devices alive. Through such partnerships more weight could be given to encouraging OEMs to supply accredited third-party repairers with original spare parts. This could help to extend device lifespans and avoid negative impacts of dodgy repair work.

Align sustainability with consumer device marketing

Telco marketing to consumers places significant emphasis on selling the latest flagship handsets. Reducing this focus can help bring added substance to wider environmental impact claims. This can feel counter to the entire philosophy of marketing and selling new devices. But in the midst of the current environmental crisis how can we soften or adapt these messages to a more sustainable future? Are there incentives for buyers who ‘hand me down’ or ‘hand me up’ phones to family or friends who are also customers on our networks?