TriZetto Healthcare Products / Specialty

Whether you are a commercial plan that wants to expand your offerings or a true standalone plan administering a single specialty benefit, you can administer one or multiple lines of specialty business on a platform that conforms to your needs.

As specialty plans increase in popularity among individuals and employer groups and as payers expand their portfolios with new offerings, the demand is growing for solutions thatmanage multiple lines of specialty products seamlessly via a single, integrated platform.

These solutions must also be flexible enough to support diverse specialty plan designs. Because each line of business makes its own demands on claims processing, capitation/risk-fund accounting, premium billing, network management and more, customizable functionality is essential to accommodating the different plan nuances.

The Cognizant line of TriZetto Healthcare Products offers technology that combines flexibility with industry-leading innovation to support a wide array of specialty plans administered in combination with core and other specialty plans or on a standalone basis. These solutions can be delivered in the licensed, hosted, business services or combined format, whichever is best for your business model. Manage the following specialties: