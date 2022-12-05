TriZetto Consulting Partner Network
AndTech Solutions is a technology consulting and strategy company with a unique niche in the healthcare payer and provider space. Over the past 12 years, AndTech has partnered with some of the top health plans in the U.S., both regionally and nationally, to implement and maintain core administration and medical management systems. Our team of consultants bring extensive and exceptional expertise in the TriZetto family of products.
Catalyst Solutions is a healthcare consulting firm providing comprehensive payer solutions from strategy to operations. For over 20 years, Catalyst has partnered with health plans with memberships ranging from 1K to 40M, across all lines of business. By taking a holistic view of people, processes, and technology, Catalyst maximizes the performance of healthcare plans. Our team engages each client at a strategic level, seeking to understand how plans operate from top to bottom, beginning to end. Catalyst aligns its services to the business goals of each and every client and uses its industry expertise to anticipate long-term needs. Catalyst is a trusted advisor and collaborates with its customers in achieving a better future.
Combining a broad and deep knowledge of payer technology, operations, and scales of economy, Catalyst provides a wide variety of services to its clients, including:
- Business Process Outsourcing
- Operations Consulting
- Technology Consulting
- Clinical Consulting
- Strategic Consulting
- Project Management Consulting
- Managing MLR
Catalyst’s mission is to help plans focus on what really matters: changing healthcare – making it affordable and accessible and making the health of everyone better. The team is passionate about making a positive and measurable change on behalf of the clients it serves and the communities in which Catalyst employees live.
Dave Siegel Consulting was founded in 2014 with the goal of providing the highest-quality technology services to the healthcare payer industry, especially to the users of Cognizant TriZetto® Facets® product suite. Specializing in developing custom solutions that leverage the Facets Open Access® toolset, Dave Siegel Consulting ultimately seeks to enable our clients to take advantage of the full power and flexibility of the Facets platform. If you are new to Facets, our 25 years of experience in architecting and developing Facets-based solutions will jump-start your development efforts. We will bring your architects and developers up to speed with the latest Facets integration tools, and design approaches to bridge the functional gaps that differentiate you from your competitors. If you are an established Facets shop, we'll support your ongoing development efforts and version upgrades, mentor new team members, and help optimize your existing codebase. Our clients range from regional plans and third-party administrators to multi-state Blue Cross / Blue Shield organizations.
GeBBS Consulting provides award-winning staffing and consulting solutions to the healthcare ecosystem, including Health Plans, Hospitals, TPAs, Medical Centers, and leading healthcare software vendors. Our team of highly skilled professionals are dedicated to the healthcare industry providing expertise across the full range of provider and payer applications, as well as infrastructure, data, security, and other technical and business services.
Our solutions for meeting our client’s IT staffing needs extend from solving individual staffing gaps to providing entire project teams. Our deep expertise in systems, product roadmaps and business process re-engineering ensure that you can deliver the performance you require today while being ready for the latest digital enhancements, embrace new industry trends and address changing regulations.
We consult, plan, implement, and manage hundreds of healthcare technology projects each year.
Optimum Healthcare IT® is an industry-leading healthcare IT staffing and consulting services company based in Jacksonville Beach, Florida and a member of the TriZetto Consulting Partner Network. Optimum has exclusively served the healthcare industry for more than 10 years, supporting providers, payers, life sciences, and software organizations. Our services span the entirety of our clients’ healthcare IT journey, covering mission critical service offerings like TriZetto Healthcare Products, EHRs, ERPs, and backend infrastructure. Optimum’s Career Path program upskills talented, diverse, entry-level talent in soft skills and technologies including Facets® and QNXT™, and then places them with our clients to create a long-term talent pipeline. This program bridges the industry’s skill gap by providing employer-focused technical, healthcare industry, and soft skills training to create the next generation of IT talent.
Rhyno Healthcare Solutions is dedicated to the Transformation of Healthcare. Optimizing return on investment, end user experience and improved adoption, and return on outcomes in healthcare programs are our passion and single focus. We do this through strong partnerships with our customers and other vendors sharing the same vision. Decades of experience have shown both the best practices and avoidable pitfalls in any implementation, small or large, departmental or enterprise.
“Rhyno’s sole focus is your success . . . through partnership with your teams in every phase. Our staff puts your needs first.”
- Providing experienced IT resources to healthcare organizations since 2016
- Sharing our decades of healthcare experience as translators to payers, providers, and patients
- Ensuring complete understanding, a voice at the table, and ultimate success for every project stakeholder
- Enabling technical capabilities, clinical optimizations and operational efficiencies through our staff of industry experts
- Providing Executive Advisory Services
- Offering Inception, Execution, and Innovation resources
SourcEdge serves as a trusted technology solutions partner helping health plan CIOs and VPs modernize and maintain their claims systems. By working closely as a Cognizant-certified Consulting Partner, we help our clients achieve financial and operational returns. SourcEdge has in-depth expertise in TriZetto® Facets® and TriZetto® QNXT™. Our talented people bring the most modern tools and proven best practices to each project to help health plans serve their members/patients and providers every day. Our flexible engagement includes project delivery, consulting, and staff augmentation services. SourcEdge serves over 25 health plans across the US.
Stellar Global Solutions is a creative technology company providing key digital services. Stellar Global Solutions is focused on helping our clients to build a successful business on web and mobile. Our empathetic approach keeps people at the center of everything we do, at every stage. We bring success to our clients with a culture rooted in creativity, respect, accountability, and inclusiveness. We dedicate ourselves to deliver high-quality solutions and services to all customers.
Tegria is a healthcare consulting and services firm that provides strategic advisory, technology services and managed services to clients in both the payer and provider markets. Our Payer Services team delivers solutions to help regional health plans, provider-owned health plans, large national payers and government agencies adapt their business processes and successfully implement technology solutions to thrive in the changing healthcare landscape. Our consultants bring both operational business knowledge and extensive technical skill to every engagement, including deep experience with TriZetto products such as QNXT™, Facets®, CareAdvance and NetworX™. Tegria is proud of its reputation for putting clients first, being easy to work with and delivering results. In addition, Tegria’s Payer Division holds a HITRUST CSF® Certification, demonstrating effective security and privacy practices aligned with the requirements of the healthcare industry.
Wendigo Advisors envisions a world where health plans are recognized for the innovative use of technology to improve service to their members. Wendigo partners with health plans across the U.S. to improve operations, optimize the use of core systems and surrounding applications and streamline business processes. As one of the first consultancy members of the TriZetto Consulting Partner Network, Wendigo brings extensive experience in Facets®, QNXT™, NetworX Suite® and CareAdvance with a long tenure in working with Cognizant-hosted and licensed clients.
