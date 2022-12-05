Trizetto consulting partner network

Catalyst Solutions is a healthcare consulting firm providing comprehensive payer solutions from strategy to operations. For over 20 years, Catalyst has partnered with health plans with memberships ranging from 1K to 40M, across all lines of business. By taking a holistic view of people, processes, and technology, Catalyst maximizes the performance of healthcare plans. Our team engages each client at a strategic level, seeking to understand how plans operate from top to bottom, beginning to end. Catalyst aligns its services to the business goals of each and every client and uses its industry expertise to anticipate long-term needs. Catalyst is a trusted advisor and collaborates with its customers in achieving a better future.

Combining a broad and deep knowledge of payer technology, operations, and scales of economy, Catalyst provides a wide variety of services to its clients, including:

Business Process Outsourcing

Operations Consulting

Technology Consulting

Clinical Consulting

Strategic Consulting

Project Management Consulting

Managing MLR

Catalyst’s mission is to help plans focus on what really matters: changing healthcare – making it affordable and accessible and making the health of everyone better. The team is passionate about making a positive and measurable change on behalf of the clients it serves and the communities in which Catalyst employees live.

