Technology Partners

With 80 years of leadership in helping businesses innovate, IBM is the world's largest information technology company. IBM is a leading provider of e-business solutions and is dedicated to helping companies, business partners and developers leverage the potential of the Internet and network computing across a wide range of businesses and industries. Learn more at www.ibm.com.
TriZetto’s Solutions take advantage of IBM open hardware and middleware platforms, including the IBM eServer(R) pSeries(R) hardware platform and WebSphere(R) Application Server. The IBM WebSphere family includes products that are designed and priced specifically for small and medium businesses—easy to install and manage, scalable to grow with a business, rich in functionality, and based on open standards to allow integration with existing software and hardware platforms. TriZetto’s industry leading healthcare applications coupled with IBM’s open and integrated middleware and hardware platforms provide a total solution for institutions who want to increase efficiencies and better utilize existing IT resources to help providers and physicians treat patients more effectively.
For more information about IBM WebSphere products, visit: ibm.com/software/websphere. For more information about the IBM eServer pSeries, visit: ibm.com/pSeries.
Founded in 1975, Microsoft® (Nasdaq "MSFT") is the worldwide leader in software, services and solutions that help people and businesses realize their full potential.
Microsoft provides standards-based products and technology to help the healthcare and life sciences industries break down information barriers between the disparate IT environments of physicians and healthcare professionals, provider organizations, government and private-sector employers, health insurers, and consumers. Microsoft's vision for knowledge-driven health utilizes the company's market-leading technology to enable people to make informed decisions through integrated systems and improved collaboration—ultimately resulting in the ability to deliver high-quality products and services to patients and healthy consumers worldwide.
Oracle® Corporation is the world's leading supplier of software for information management, and the world's second largest independent software company. With annual revenues over $11 billion, Oracle offers its database, tools and application products, along with related consulting, education, and support services. Oracle is the first software company to develop and deploy 100 percent internet-enabled enterprise software across its entire product line: database, server, enterprise business applications, collaboration, application development and decision support tools.
Sybase® helps businesses integrate, manage and deliver applications, content and data anywhere they are needed. The company's products, provide a comprehensive platform for integrated, end-to-end solutions in mobile and embedded computing, data warehousing and web environments. Sybase Healthcare focuses especially on Enterprise Application Integration (EAI), HIPAA Privacy and Security solutions, and Intellegent Data Warehousing and Analysis. This provides their clients Information Liquidity by unlocking their data's full economic value.
