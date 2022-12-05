QNXT™ Partners

WEX Inc.

Cognizant and WEX Inc. have partnered to offer consumer-driven healthcare administration and benefits card solutions for payer organizations. Through the partnership, WEX Inc.'s industry-leading consumer-driven healthcare administration system, WEX Health Cloud, is available to Cognizant TriZetto® QNXT™ enterprise core administration system clients. The partnership agreement includes the WEX Health Payment Card which uses patented technology to achieve the highest auto-substantiation rates in the industry. WEX Inc. simplifies the business of healthcare through WEX Health Cloud, a cloud-based healthcare financial management platform that drives efficiency for benefit administration technology, consumer engagement, and advanced billing and payments. Our partner organizations enable us to deliver our industry-leading and award-winning solution to 225,000 employers and more than 24 million consumers. Together we take the complexity out of defined contribution, HSAs, HRAs, FSAs, VEBAs, PRAs, premium billing, public and private health insurance exchanges, COBRA, wellness plans, and transit plans. Learn more at www.wexinc.com, and follow WEX Inc. at @WEXIncNews.