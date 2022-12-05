Facets® Partners

Avalon Healthcare Solutions

Avalon Healthcare Solutions is the world’s first and only Lab Insights company, bringing together our proven Lab Benefit Management solutions, lab science expertise, digitized lab values, and proprietary analytics to help healthcare insurers proactively inform appropriate care, reduce costs, and improve clinical outcomes. Working with health plans across the country, covering more than 15 million lives, Avalon is pioneering a new era of value-driven care with its Lab Insights System. The company delivers 7–12% outpatient lab benefit savings and captures, digitizes, and analyzes lab results in real time to provide actionable insights for earlier disease detection, ensure appropriate treatment protocols, and drive down overall cost.

Through Avalon's partnership with Cognizant, TriZetto® Facets® clients can rapidly realize these savings by leveraging the real-time Facets Interface to Avalon.