Care Management Partners
Care management partners operate in cooperation with the solutions offered in the patented TriZetto CareAdvance Enterprise line of collaborative care products and services. These partner organizations have proven their value by delivering complementary software, services or technology that enhances or expands the functionality and effectiveness of the CareAdvance line in managing the cost and quality of care. The businesses and solutions identified here meet the quality and integrity standards we have established for our partner organizations—allowing integration and/or facilitated interaction with the CareAdvance Enterprise technology in operation at health plans throughout the country.

Care management partners

Care management: Value-based healthcare

Change Healthcare is inspiring a better healthcare system. As a key catalyst of value-based healthcare, we are working alongside our customers and partners to create a stronger, better coordinated, increasingly collaborative and more efficient system, and accelerate the journey toward improved lives and healthier communities.

InterQual® solutions align payers and providers with actionable, evidence-based clinical intelligence to support appropriate care and foster optimal utilization of resources. InterQual Connect™ seamlessly integrates InterQual Criteria into Clinical CareAdvance® and CareAdvance Provider® Portal, and TriZetto® Touchless Authorization Processing (TTAP) supports a native integration to InterQual criteria, streamlining the medical review process and enabling the automation of the prior-authorization process.

Health and wellness content

Healthwise products, integrated with CareAdvance, offer a total-population health management solution for your enterprise. This solution improves health outcomes and reduces cost of care by engaging clinicians and members with shared decision-making tools and behavior change programs through Clinical CareAdvance®, health coaching and symptom triage for Clinical CareAdvance®. Healthwise is a nonprofit organization that develops health information and tools for healthcare organizations so people can make better health decisions.

Clinical guidelines

MCG, an integrated partner product, is a series of annually updated, evidence-based clinical guidelines that support the care management of nearly two-thirds of US health plan membership. Access to the Care Guidelines is provided through the integration of TriZetto’s Clinical CareAdvance® care management application with MCG’s CareWebQI® interactive software, which enables consistent point-and-click care management; easy access to current best evidence; and documentation of variances from best practice. The result is reporting based on real-time data, supporting the elimination of gaps in care, resource delays and other variances.

Unlike other clinical criteria alternatives, CareWebQI software provides diagnosis-specific evidence summaries, citations and quality measures. This evidence is integrated within all criteria and content—including detailed care pathways—to support proactive care and the capture of variances from evidence-based best practice.

Become a partner

If your organization offers solutions that could potentially enhance those offered within Cognizant’s line of TriZetto Healthcare Products and provide added value or an enhanced experience for our payer clients, click here. Our Strategic Alliances Team will work with you to determine if a potential partnership is appropriate.

