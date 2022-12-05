Care management partners

Care management: Value-based healthcare

Change Healthcare is inspiring a better healthcare system. As a key catalyst of value-based healthcare, we are working alongside our customers and partners to create a stronger, better coordinated, increasingly collaborative and more efficient system, and accelerate the journey toward improved lives and healthier communities.

InterQual® solutions align payers and providers with actionable, evidence-based clinical intelligence to support appropriate care and foster optimal utilization of resources. InterQual Connect™ seamlessly integrates InterQual Criteria into Clinical CareAdvance® and CareAdvance Provider® Portal, and TriZetto® Touchless Authorization Processing (TTAP) supports a native integration to InterQual criteria, streamlining the medical review process and enabling the automation of the prior-authorization process.