TriZetto Healthcare Products / Partners

Strategic partnerships enhance investment

Cultivating partnerships, alliances and relationships with best in class businesses to meet the needs of today’s healthcare payers.
We continue to develop and refine strategic partnerships, business alliances and supplier relationships with organizations that allow us to enhance your Cognizant line of TriZetto Healthcare Products by integrating value-added functionality and services support.
As technology evolves to meet the needs of today’s healthcare payers, and specialized products and services emerge, we take advantage of these innovations through the careful cultivation of partnerships, alliances and relationships with best in class businesses. This strategy allows us to deliver comprehensive, highly integrated core administration solutions that harness the power of digital business, digital operations, and digital systems and technology to optimize your business.
We have over 60 partner relationships with leading companies providing software applications, business services, technology products and consulting services to the healthcare market. These relationships are continuously evaluated, modified and expanded through our strategic management and product planning initiatives to ensure optimal performance and client return on investment:
  • Achieve compliance
  • Enhance administrative efficiency
  • Improve the cost, quality and delivery of care
  • Compete successfully

Payer solutions partners

Facets®

Expanding the functionality and effectiveness of facets.

QNXT™

Delivering complementary software, services and technology for QNXT.

Care Management

Allowing integration and/or facilitated interaction with CareAdvance enterprise.

NetworX™

Expanding the solutions that support contract analysis, claims pricing and value-based-reimbursement administration.

Technology

Enabling the reliable and cost-effective performance of TriZetto Healthcare Products.

TriZetto Elements®

Helping to support the administration of Medicare, Medicaid and Dual eligible health plans.

Provider Network

Delivering complementary software, services or technology that enhances the functionality and effectiveness of the NetworX line.

TriZetto consulting partner network

Consulting Network

Qualified, Cognizant-approved consulting network partners deliver TriZetto product expertise and delivery experience to our clients.

Benefits Administration partners

QicLink™ Partners

Manage the cost and quality of care with access to affordable, QicLink-integrated solutions.

What partners are saying

“We have been a partner of Cognizant for many years and the Cognizant staff, their clients, the effectiveness of the user conferences and the professionally run organization have all contributed to a very successful partnership for almost 20 years. We value our partnership and look forward to many more successful years together.” RedCard

Become a partner

The Cognizant line of TriZetto Healthcare Products offers five categories of alliances:

Software and Content

Software technology and content companies provide our clients with value-added  software applications and intellectual content that integrate with, complement or connect to the digital systems and technology solutions within the TriZetto Healthcare Product line. Software or content is included in the TriZetto application package or offered separately on a licensed or hosted basis.

Business Services

Service alliances provide services solutions that complement our digital business and digital operations offerings. These include Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) services such as front-end, claims administration, enrollment, billing and business rules configuration (such as EDI, ID card, print and mail, ERA/EFT and related claims processing services). Digital business services also include 5010 mapping and ICD-9-CM to ICD-10-CM mapping tools.

Consulting Services

Consulting alliances include external system integrators and consulting companies that provide services related to the custom development, implementation and support of client systems external to the TriZetto line of Healthcare Products and enhance our digital systems initiatives.

Distribution

Distribution alliances include third parties that offer professional services as part of an integrated TriZetto Healthcare Product solution. These integrated solutions are targeted at market segments that complement our direct sales efforts, such as Government programs or International markets.

Development Technology

Development technology partners provide the platform upon which TriZetto Healthcare Product solutions are built. Examples: hardware, programming languages, databases, application server environments and EDI services. These partners enable and support our digital technology solutions.

In combination with our TriZetto Healthcare Products and Services, the partner solutions we have selected help clients achieve an integrated business model that harnesses the power of digital to enhance revenue growth, drive administrative efficiency, improve cost and quality of care and improve the member and patient experience.

If you believe your company can provide solutions that further support our initiatives, please click here

When you partner with Cognizant in affiliation with our line of TriZetto Healthcare Products, you partner with a business that has been providing highly effective software and services solutions to the healthcare payer market for more than 30 years. These solutions have helped drive the administrative success of major national health plans, small and regional health plans, provider-owned plans and third party administrators (TPAs), and support an extensive national footprint of client organizations.

Businesses whose software development technology and business, consulting or distribution services complement our own offerings can significantly benefit from this footprint:

  • Qualified potential clients
  • Access to technology experts and development tools for creating joint solutions through integration
  • Access to first-class sales executives and marketing teams that will help position and promote your products

 

Our national footprint is HUGE and covers lines of business including Commercial Medical, Medicare, Medicaid, Individual, Dental, Vision and Behavioral.

If your organization offers solutions that could potentially enhance those offered within Cognizant’s line of TriZetto Healthcare Products and provide added value or an enhanced experience for our payer clients, Contact Us. Our Stragetic Alliances Team will work with you to determine if a potential partnership is appropriate.  

