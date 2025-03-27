TriZetto Consulting Partner Network
TriZetto Consulting Partner Network
As part of the inaugural TriZetto Consulting Partner Network (“TCPN”) class, AndTech brings a wealth of expertise and a deep commitment to excellence in CCA configuration. Over the past 15 years, AndTech has partnered with some of the top healthcare organizations in the country to implement, optimize, and configure Cognizant’s TriZetto Healthcare Products. As a qualified and approved network partner we have the capabilities and tools to deliver TriZetto Healthcare Products expertise and to deliver exceptional experience to Cognizant’s clients. Our team of consultants exercises specialties across this suite of software tools, with unique expertise in Clinical CareAdvance:
- Strategy and planning
- Configuration of all clinical content:
- Concepts
- Forms
- Assessments
- Guidelines
- Campaigns
- String customizations
- Application settings
- Letters
- Business rules
- Business intelligence and reporting
- Custom technical solutions
Our analysts are fully certified in CCA, Facets and QNXT, ensuring that we deliver top-tier solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of our clients. At AndTech, we are dedicated to driving innovation and efficiency in healthcare technology.
Healthcare organizations like yours are always just coming out of, currently going into, or are planning an implementation or upgrade project. We would love to be part of your team for your next implementation or upgrade for any of the TriZetto Healthcare Products.
Brooksource is a trusted IT and engineer resourcing, advisory and training services provider for Fortune 500 organizations and the public sector. Whether you are a single-state plan, multi-state Blue Cross Blue Shield plan or a large non-blue national payer, we’re excited to discuss how our localized and on-shore services can elevate your IT and claims efforts.
Our overall partnering model focuses on succession planning as well as project and product-based solutions. We offer customized experience-driven staffing, professional services, and/or upskilling and training solutions. Brooksource is a certified partner for TriZetto Consulting, Salesforce, AWS, Microsoft, Google Cloud and many other technology alliances. With a growing national presence, we are working to redefine what to expect from an IT and engineering services provider.
If you’re feeling over-leveraged by your existing partners, leading to a lack of true in-house knowledge investment, we can help. Starting with your Facets and claims-based skills, we provide upskilling and training with TriZetto® University that can be customized for your current environment, and for future product investments like TriZetto® QNXT® and TriZetto® Elements™.
Brooksource highlights:
- Work with the top 20 payer organizations in the US
- Offer on-shore, convertible resources (contract-to-perm project solutions)
- Succession planning strategies to help you invest in the future of your essential knowledgebase (data, claims, digital, gen AI, ERP and more)
- Provide payer and claims-specific advisory services while creating a succession path for your own teams
- Specialize in TaaS and POD models tied to deliverable-based outcomes and business ROI
Dave Siegel Consulting was founded in 2014 with the goal of providing the highest-quality technology services to the healthcare payer industry, especially to the users of Cognizant TriZetto® Facets® product suite. Specializing in developing custom solutions that leverage the Facets Open Access® toolset, Dave Siegel Consulting ultimately seeks to enable our clients to take advantage of the full power and flexibility of the Facets platform. If you are new to Facets, our 25 years of experience in architecting and developing Facets-based solutions will jump-start your development efforts. We will bring your architects and developers up to speed with the latest Facets integration tools, and design approaches to bridge the functional gaps that differentiate you from your competitors. If you are an established Facets shop, we'll support your ongoing development efforts and version upgrades, mentor new team members, and help optimize your existing codebase. Our clients range from regional plans and third-party administrators to multi-state Blue Cross / Blue Shield organizations.
GeBBS Consulting provides award-winning staffing and consulting solutions to the healthcare ecosystem, including Health Plans, Hospitals, TPAs, Medical Centers, and leading healthcare software vendors. Our team of highly skilled professionals are dedicated to the healthcare industry providing expertise across the full range of provider and payer applications, as well as infrastructure, data, security, and other technical and business services.
Our solutions for meeting our client’s IT staffing needs extend from solving individual staffing gaps to providing entire project teams. Our deep expertise in systems, product roadmaps and business process re-engineering ensure that you can deliver the performance you require today while being ready for the latest digital enhancements, embrace new industry trends and address changing regulations.
We consult, plan, implement, and manage hundreds of healthcare technology projects each year.
InterScripts is a global healthcare technology firm that provides solutions, technology services and managed services to clients in both the payer and provider markets. Our consultants bring both operational business knowledge and extensive technical skills to every engagement, including deep experience with TriZetto products such as QNXT™, Facets®, CareAdvance and NetworX™.
InterScripts' expert teams can assist with planning and assessments, implementation and upgrades, configuration and optimization, training management and support, along with service desk support, application support, asset management, cybersecurity, data management services, network infrastructure management and system administration. As a full stack development shop specializing in healthcare data management, InterScripts has extensive interoperability experience with major platforms like Epic or Cerner and hundreds of other niche EMRs, allowing us to create integrated partnerships with payers and providers.
InterScripts' broad provider knowledge enhances our ability to set expectations and ask the necessary questions, ensuring successful collaborations. With offshore certified support facilities and blended shore models, InterScripts can help keep TriZetto support costs low while delivering high-quality services. InterScripts is proud of its reputation for putting clients first, being easy to work with, and delivering results. Additionally, our Healthcare Division proudly holds ISO 27001, HIPAA, SOC 2 Type 2, and CMMI Level 3 Certification, demonstrating sound security and privacy practices aligned with the core requirements of the healthcare industry.
Rhyno Healthcare Solutions is dedicated to the Transformation of Healthcare. Optimizing return on investment, end user experience and improved adoption, and return on outcomes in healthcare programs are our passion and single focus. We do this through strong partnerships with our customers and other vendors sharing the same vision. Decades of experience have shown both the best practices and avoidable pitfalls in any implementation, small or large, departmental or enterprise.
“Rhyno’s sole focus is your success . . . through partnership with your teams in every phase. Our staff puts your needs first.”
- Providing experienced IT resources to healthcare organizations since 2016
- Sharing our decades of healthcare experience as translators to payers, providers, and patients
- Ensuring complete understanding, a voice at the table, and ultimate success for every project stakeholder
- Enabling technical capabilities, clinical optimizations and operational efficiencies through our staff of industry experts
- Providing Executive Advisory Services
- Offering Inception, Execution, and Innovation resources
SourcEdge serves as a trusted technology solutions partner helping health plan CIOs and VPs modernize and maintain their claims systems. By working closely as a Cognizant-certified Consulting Partner, we help our clients achieve financial and operational returns. SourcEdge has in-depth expertise in TriZetto® Facets® and TriZetto® QNXT™. Our talented people bring the most modern tools and proven best practices to each project to help health plans serve their members/patients and providers every day. Our flexible engagement includes project delivery, consulting, and staff augmentation services. SourcEdge serves over 25 health plans across the US.
Stellar Global Solutions is a creative technology company providing key digital services. Stellar Global Solutions is focused on helping our clients to build a successful business on web and mobile. Our empathetic approach keeps people at the center of everything we do, at every stage. We bring success to our clients with a culture rooted in creativity, respect, accountability, and inclusiveness. We dedicate ourselves to deliver high-quality solutions and services to all customers.
Tegria is a healthcare consulting and services firm that provides strategic advisory, technology services and managed services to clients in both the payer and provider markets. Our Payer Services team delivers solutions to help regional health plans, provider-owned health plans, large national payers and government agencies adapt their business processes and successfully implement technology solutions to thrive in the changing healthcare landscape. Our consultants bring both operational business knowledge and extensive technical skill to every engagement, including deep experience with TriZetto products such as QNXT™, Facets®, CareAdvance and NetworX™. Tegria is proud of its reputation for putting clients first, being easy to work with and delivering results. In addition, Tegria’s Payer Division holds a HITRUST CSF® Certification, demonstrating effective security and privacy practices aligned with the requirements of the healthcare industry.
