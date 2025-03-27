As part of the inaugural TriZetto Consulting Partner Network (“TCPN”) class, AndTech brings a wealth of expertise and a deep commitment to excellence in CCA configuration. Over the past 15 years, AndTech has partnered with some of the top healthcare organizations in the country to implement, optimize, and configure Cognizant’s TriZetto Healthcare Products. As a qualified and approved network partner we have the capabilities and tools to deliver TriZetto Healthcare Products expertise and to deliver exceptional experience to Cognizant’s clients. Our team of consultants exercises specialties across this suite of software tools, with unique expertise in Clinical CareAdvance:

Strategy and planning

Configuration of all clinical content: Concepts Forms Assessments Guidelines Campaigns String customizations Application settings Letters Business rules

Business intelligence and reporting

Custom technical solutions

Our analysts are fully certified in CCA, Facets and QNXT, ensuring that we deliver top-tier solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of our clients. At AndTech, we are dedicated to driving innovation and efficiency in healthcare technology.

Healthcare organizations like yours are always just coming out of, currently going into, or are planning an implementation or upgrade project. We would love to be part of your team for your next implementation or upgrade for any of the TriZetto Healthcare Products.