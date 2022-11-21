TriZetto Healthcare Products / Next-Gen Technologies

Exceed expectations with compelling digital experiences By boosting your digital capabilities, you will be better equipped to retain existing clients and well prepared to attract new ones. Healthcare consumers today expect to access information and communicate with their health plan the same way they do in other parts of their lives—via today’s pervasive digital technologies. This means that payer organizations must implement capabilities like social media, mobile enablement and other next-gen digital technologies to meet the demands of their consumers. Only through digital transformation can health plans retain current clients and attract new ones in the race to stay ahead.