TriZetto Healthcare Products / Next-Gen Technologies

Exceed expectations with compelling digital experiences

By boosting your digital capabilities, you will be better equipped to retain existing clients and well prepared to attract new ones.
Healthcare consumers today expect to access information and communicate with their health plan the same way they do in other parts of their lives—via today’s pervasive digital technologies. This means that payer organizations must implement capabilities like social media, mobile enablement and other next-gen digital technologies to meet the demands of their consumers. Only through digital transformation can health plans retain current clients and attract new ones in the race to stay ahead.

Social media is an excellent tool to improve member engagement, reinforce brand identity and enhance patient satisfaction. Consumers today expect health plans to provide social media access on multiple popular channels.

Consumers today rely on mobile devices for everything from communication and purchases through information access. That means health plans must provide mobile-enabled sites, apps and member portals to meet these expectations.

Success in today’s complex healthcare market requires agility, reliability and cost containment. That is why so many health plans are turning to the cloud for all or part of their application development, hosting and analytics. With on-demand clouds, healthcare organizations can run proof-of-concept projects without disrupting business operations. And by hosting TriZetto Healthcare Products in the cloud, payers can achieve greater efficiency, scalability and automation, along with lower costs.

Automating previously manual processes is the key to greater efficiency. Add to that intelligent automation that grows smarter over time via machine learning, and healthcare organizations can expect even greater efficiencies and faster process times.

Health plans are ingesting more and varied types of data than ever before—valuable data that can be mined and analyzed to help improve both patient outcomes and economic viability. With the right predictive analytics tools, health plans can make faster, better decisions to improve their administrative efficiencies, lower the cost of care and improve the member experience.

Products

Core Administration

Increases payer efficiency, improve productivity, reduce costs and position your business for growth.

Cognizant Interoperability Solutions

Offers end-to-end solution that pairs modular SaaS products with industry-leading strategic consulting to connect disparate systems, standardize data and enable secure, authenticated access in real-time.

Provider Reimbursement Solutions

Automates pricing scenarios to provide the best value to payers, providers and patients.

Quality Management

Enables payer/provider collaboration to reduce costs and drive overall quality improvement.

TriZetto® EngageMember®

Members may interact anytime, anywhere and receive a detailed view of their coverage information with compelling metrics, timely notifications and relevant healthcare content.

Business Process-as-a-Service

This integrated software and services healthcare BPaaS solution includes process optimization, digitization and large-scale efficiencies.

TriZetto® EngageProvider®

Enables physicians and other care providers to access detailed information on their patients, efficiently log claims and make templates for common claims, as well as easily create referrals and authorizations.

Trading Partner Management

Manages EDI trading partners with one cost-effective, cloud-enabled technology service.

Care Management

Connects care managers to members and providers while reducing costs, personalizing interventions and improving care quality.

Optimization Software Products

Automate and simplify operational tasks associated with our core healthcare technology solutions, Facets and QNXT.

TriZetto Elements®

Extend the functionality of your core system by providing critical capabilities from enrollment through risk adjustment, to efficiently administer government solutions.

Portal Technology

Automates transaction processing and information exchange between payer organizations and their external constituents.

Related services

Business process services

Services that offer meaningful business outcomes.

Business consulting

Benefit from our unparalleled healthcare business consulting expertise.

Next-gen technologies

Put next-generation technologies in place that build a stronger, more agile business and lay the groundwork for future AI and automation initiatives.

Infrastructure services

Get services that ease the strain of managing your infrastructure so you can focus on managing your business.

IT professional services

Take advantage of our unrivaled resources and healthcare expertise to meet your IT business needs.

Services/Benefits administration

Apply our proven software, technology, expertise and tested methodologies to manage your business more effectively.

Business process-as-a-service

Our integrated software and services healthcare BPaaS solution includes process optimization, digitization and large-scale efficiencies.

