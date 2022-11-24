TriZetto Healthcare Products / Medicaid

Boost your Medicaid efficiency

Cognizant’s automated and integrated Medicaid Solutions Portfolio helps plans prepare for Medicaid’s rapid growth and constant change.

With more than 82 million individuals expected to be eligible for Medicaid by 2026, today’s Medicaid plans are preparing for rapid growth as they deal with state budgets in crisis. To succeed, plans must maximize administrative efficiency, navigate the demands of healthcare reform and transform operations to meet continuously changing business requirements.

Our solutions support more than 60% of the nation’s managed Medicaid lives in 42 states. Our core administration solutions provide a flexible and scalable foundation for your Medicaid line of business. And when combined with our additional point solutions, they help further streamline processes and enhance the quality of care delivered to plan members.

Covering all bases

This combination of products and services encompasses all aspects of Medicaid administration, from claims processing to medical and network management. Plan benefits include: