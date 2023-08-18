TriZetto Healthcare Products / Duals

Automate processes and improve efficiency

Effective management of a dual-eligible health plan requires a highly-integrated, member-centric approach that eases the labor-intensive, manual-based processes that circumvent your core administration system.

The Cognizant line of TriZetto Healthcare Products has deep experience in the Medicare and Medicaid markets with over 40 clients managing dual eligibles. Our technology and services solutions deliver improved care coordination to lower costs for better client experience.

We offer core technology that employs a single-solution approach to improve cost management and rapidly respond to changing CMS guidelines. Our solutions simplify administrative processes for complex dual benefit claims and encounters and enrich care coordination resulting in lower costs and enhanced quality.

Manage your duals population effectively

Manage the administration of your Medicaid and Medicare Advantage Duals population more effectively and efficiently with our tools that: