TriZetto Healthcare Products / Commercial

Enhance business with efficient solutions

Today’s commercial health plan market makes it necessary to offer and support plan designs that range from the simple to highly complex. Our extensive technology and service solutions enable you to administer a wide array of plans efficiently.
For healthcare payers, commercial plan opportunities continue to grow. Commercial offerings, in fact, dominate many payers books of business. Organizations supporting these plans require core administration systems with the flexibility to accommodate increasingly innovative plan designs and technologies that enables increased automation to improve efficiency and reduce costs.
Cognizant offers an extensive array of advanced systems and services to tailor an optimal solution for your commercial business requirements. Our advanced systems and services help streamline processes, maximize automation and ensure regulatory compliance.
Our comprehensive solutions can enhance both your business and your bottom line. Whether you manage or administrate a health plan; operate nationally, regionally or locally; or support traditional or specialty plan offerings, we offer a range of options:
  • Core administration technology that best fits your business model (Facets™, QNXT™ or QicLink™).
  • Component solutions to support your ancillary product offerings, connectivity requirements and automation needs.
  • A delivery mechanism that suits your business and financial objectives—licensed, hosted or business process services (or any combination thereof).

Products

Core Administration

Increases payer efficiency, improve productivity, reduce costs and position your business for growth.

Learn more
Cognizant Interoperability Solutions

Offers end-to-end solution that pairs modular SaaS products with industry-leading strategic consulting to connect disparate systems, standardize data and enable secure, authenticated access in real-time.

Learn more
Provider Reimbursement Solutions

Automates pricing scenarios to provide the best value to payers, providers and patients.

Learn more
Quality Management

Enables payer/provider collaboration to reduce costs and drive overall quality improvement.

Learn more
TriZetto® EngageMember®

Members may interact anytime, anywhere and receive a detailed view of their coverage information with compelling metrics, timely notifications and relevant healthcare content.

Learn more
Business Process-as-a-Service

This integrated software and services healthcare BPaaS solution includes process optimization, digitization and large-scale efficiencies.

Learn more
TriZetto® EngageProvider®

Enables physicians and other care providers to access detailed information on their patients, efficiently log claims and make templates for common claims, as well as easily create referrals and authorizations.

Learn more
Trading Partner Management

Manages EDI trading partners with one cost-effective, cloud-enabled technology service.

Learn more
Care Management

Connects care managers to members and providers while reducing costs, personalizing interventions and improving care quality.

Learn more
Optimization Software Products

Automate and simplify operational tasks associated with our core healthcare technology solutions, Facets and QNXT.

Learn more
TriZetto Elements®

Extend the functionality of your core system by providing critical capabilities from enrollment through risk adjustment, to efficiently administer government solutions.

Learn more
Portal Technology

Automates transaction processing and information exchange between payer organizations and their external constituents.

Learn more

Business Process Services

Services that offer meaningful business outcomes.

Learn more
Business Consulting

Unparalleled healthcare business consulting expertise.

Learn more
Next-Gen Technologies

Next-generation technologies that build a stronger, more agile business.

Learn more
Infrastructure Services

Services to manage your infrastructure so you can manage your business.

Learn more
IT Professional Services

Unrivaled resources and healthcare expertise to meet your IT business needs.

Learn more
Services/Benefits Administration

Software, technology, expertise and proven methodologies to help you manage your business more effectively.

Learn more
Business Process-as-a-Service

Integrated software and services healthcare BPaaS solution that includes process optimization, digitization and large-scale efficiencies.

Learn more
