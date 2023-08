Consumerism: Our services include a private exchange strategy, patient engagement assessment, private exchange readiness assessment and a consumerism maturity assessment.

Business transformation: Among our services are business readiness and optimization, business process improvement, administrative cost reduction, application portfolio strategy and rationalization.

Regulatory compliance/government programs: We will help ensure that you meet all applicable regulations and standards, from IDC-10 and PPACA-HCR to Medicare Advantage and MITA 3.0. We can also help improve your STAR rating and GRC and compliance program effectiveness.

Integrated health management: We have got you covered, offering everything from an IHM assessment and scale-up VBC care management program to care redesign, discharge planning, vendor selection implementation, wellness assessments and ACOs.