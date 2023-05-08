Skip to main content Skip to footer
Veeva
The global life sciences industry is focused on delivering digitally engineered solutions that improve everyday life for patients, pharma reps and healthcare providers.

Cognizant has over 10 years of experience implementing Veeva solutions that achieve this vision. By harnessing our deep life sciences industry expertise and leading technology capabilities, our Global Veeva Center of Excellence delivers solutions to address client requirements, regardless of their size, scope or complexity. 

As a top Global Veeva Partner, Cognizant boasts one of the industry’s largest pools of Veeva Certified Services Professionals. We’ve collaborated with Veeva to help clients modernize their commercial and regulatory content platforms for unifying processes, strengthening compliance and delivering tailored experiences.

We’re committed to further strengthening our strategic relationship with Veeva through long-term, sustained  investments in industry solutions, resource enablement and technology incubators.

Veeva logo

PEAK Matrix® for Veeva Service Providers 2021

Everest Group recently ranked Cognizant as a top leader in its recent PEAK Matrix® for Veeva Service Providers report. The report highlights many of Cognizant’s strengths in this area, including our data enrichment and migration capabilities.

OUR SOLUTIONS, SERVICES AND CAPABILITIES

Bringing our strengths together to serve you better.

Cognizant’s proven global delivery capability is based on Agile and Scaled Agile Framework (SAFe) processes and leverages our global delivery centers in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific countries including Australia and New Zealand.

Our global delivery network—with its talent pool, best practices and leading solution partners like Veeva—sets the pace in clinical development. We help strengthen infrastructure and increase competitiveness worldwide.

Cognizant RapidPro® is a proprietary Veeva Vault Migration Certified toolset that successfully performs complex enterprise migrations in quality, clinical and regulatory domains. RapidPro supports a large and constantly increasing set of source platforms and is pre-validated for Veeva Vault Quality Suite migrations.

Veeva’s industry cloud solutions provide data, software and services to support the most critical business functions, from R&D through commercial. At Cognizant, we’re uniquely positioned to support life sciences companies in their next-generation Veeva Vault and Veeva CRM journeys with deep domain knowledge and experience spanning the entire Veeva ecosystem, including:

  • Veeva CRM
  • Veeva Vault
  • Veeva Network
  • Veeva Open Data
  • Veeva Align

With hundreds of Veeva White Belt consultants and over 100 successful implementations, our clients can be confident that we have the knowledge and skills to serve them well and exceed expectations.

Life sciences companies migrate to Veeva CRM to increase speed to market, collaboration and operational efficiency. However, the move to on-demand CRM comes with business and technology issues that must be addressed. Cognizant’s Veeva Factory Model helps ensure success with:

  • Reliable and consistent delivery
  • Cost-effective and scalable implementations
  • Flexible resourcing model to meet each client's needs
  • Processes driven by DevOps and continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) to improve speed to market

For over 10 years, Cognizant has developed best practices and a set of frameworks and accelerators that help our Veeva clients speed their implementations, lower upfront costs and improve compliance. Our prebuilt accelerators include:

  • Veevatizor
  • Doc2Vault
  • Vault Xpress
  • RapidPro® Migration Tool (Veeva certified)
  • ForceClone

Cognizant advises clients on how to adopt Veeva’s unified clinical platforms in support of end-to-end clinical research processes across many life sciences industries, including pharma, biotech, medical device, animal health, nutraceutical and cosmetics. In this context, we can help our clients adopt the following Veeva Vault products:

  • Vault Clinical
    • Vault EDC
    • Vault Coder
    • Vault CDB
    • Vault Study Startup
    • Vault eTMF
    • Vault CTMS
       
  • Vault Regulatory
    • Vault Registrations
    • Vault Submissions
    • Vault Submissions Publishing
    • Vault Submissions Archive
  • Vault Quality
    • Vault QMS
    • Vault Quality Docs
    • Vault Training
       
  • Vault Medical Device and Diagnostics
    • Clinical: Vault CDMS, Vault eTMF, Vault CTMS
    • Regulatory: Vault Registrations, Vault Submissions, Vault Submissions Archive
    • Quality: Vault QualityDocs, Vault QMS, Vault Product Surveillance, Vault Training
    • Commercial: Vault PromoMats
    • Medical: Vault MedComms

 

  • Vault Safety
    • Vault Safety.AI
    • Vault Safety
    • Vault SafetyDocs
AWARDS & RECOGNITION

Our partners hold us to the highest standards.

They know what quality looks like. We’re proud to be recognized by our peers for delivering to the highest industry standards.

To learn more about the strengths of this strategic partner, visit:

Veeva

