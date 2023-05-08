The financial world of today demands leading software to power best-in-class outcomes.

As the world leader in banking software, Temenos partners with banks and other financial institutions to transform their businesses and stay ahead of a changing marketplace. Temenos offers cloud-native, cloud-agnostic front office and core banking, payments, fund management and wealth management software products that enable banks to deliver consistent, frictionless customer journeys and gain operational excellence.

Temenos strongly believes in the importance of collaboration to achieve growth and the best customer outcomes. We partner with like-minded, best-in-class organizations to give our clients access to a large pool of system integration resources, as well as choice over the technology platforms they run. Through our partnership with Cognizant, our first global system integration partner, companies like yours outperform their peers: Over a seven-year period, they enjoyed on average a 31% higher return on assets, a 36% higher return on equity and an 8.6 percentage point lower cost/income ratio than financial institutions running legacy applications.