As a trusted leader in data visualization and analytics, Tableau helps your business become more data-driven.

The Tableau platform has the breadth and depth of capabilities to serve the needs of even the largest global enterprises in a seamless and integrated way. The platform is designed to fit, not dictate, your data strategy. It adapts to your environment with flexibility and choice, while meeting tough governance and security requirements. Powerful and intuitive, Tableau offers a user experience that empowers people of all skill levels to explore and analyze data using visuals and natural language.



Cognizant is recognized as Tableau’s leading Global System Integration Partner, having been in close collaboration on business pursuits, delivery engagements and prototyping implementations. We offer a strong Center of Excellence for codeveloping Tableau customer solutions that drive innovation and value in business intelligence/analytics, data discovery, advanced visualization and mobility.