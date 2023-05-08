Skip to main content Skip to footer
Qlik
To succeed in the 21st century, enterprise leaders must be fluent in data.

Qlik helps enterprises around the world move faster, work smarter and lead the way forward with an end-to-end solution for getting value out of data. The Qlik platform is the only one on the market that allows open-ended curiosity-driven exploration, giving everyone—at any skill level—the ability to make real discoveries that lead to real outcomes and transformative changes. 

As a global strategic partner of Qlik, Cognizant shares our mission to deliver advanced business intelligence/analytics, data discovery, advanced visualization and mobility solutions to customers across multiple industries. Cognizant and Qlik collaborate on proof of concept and solution delivery engagements. Together, we help you rethink your enterprise and rewire IT using emerging mobile technologies, the cloud and big data analytics.

Qlik logo
OUR SOLUTIONS, SERVICES AND CAPABILITIES

Bringing our strengths together to serve you better.

The promise of Industry 4.0 relies on being committed to key performance indicators in the manufacturing and automotive industries. Industry 4.0 gives you a unified view of data from all systems: operational technology, information technology and enterprise systems. This leads to improved overall equipment effectiveness, yield variance, and quality and utilization business intelligence.

This intelligent platform consolidates data from disparate systems and sensors in a facility and converts it into insights. Cognizant and Qlik solutions help you streamline building facilities and operations, optimize facility servicing remotely and improve energy management.

Enable self-service and storytelling functionality for business users, and automatically convert data models and metadata from traditional BI technologies and QlikView to Qlik Sense.

Customer Journey Artificial Intelligence (CJAI) empowers business users with easy-to-understand analytics in a simple, navigable platform. Using customer data aggregation and analytics, CJAI provides a comprehensive, 360-degree customer view and actual use case scenarios across marketing, operations and customer experience. Now, your teams have easy access to the information that helps them serve your customers best.

AWARDS & RECOGNITION

Our partners hold us to the highest standards.

They know what quality looks like. We’re proud to be recognized by our peers for delivering to the highest industry standards.

To learn more about the strengths of this strategic partner, visit:

Qlik

