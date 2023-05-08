Skip to main content Skip to footer
MicroStrategy
Data intelligence is what sets you apart in the digital era.

MicroStrategy provides software solutions and expert services that provide your organization with actionable business intelligence. Helping unleash the potential of your people and investments, MicroStrategy’s analytics and mobility platform delivers high-performance applications that meet the needs of business and IT users—and have what it takes to make every organization “intelligent.” 

Cognizant is a long-standing leading partner of MicroStrategy. We provide consulting and delivery services, cloud transformation solutions, mobile solutions, research and Innovation Lab and training services to accelerate your digital transformation journey. Through Cognizant’s extensive industry knowledge and the power of MicroStrategy technology, the partnership aids in developing intelligent solutions built on data-driven insights.

OUR SOLUTIONS, SERVICES AND CAPABILITIES

Bringing our strengths together to serve you better.

Our BIX solution helps you cut costs by minimizing the effort to complete base object migration—taking minutes, rather than days. It allows you to extract objects and report metadata details from existing BI tools in Excel/XML format, saving you time in large scale migrations to MicroStrategy.

MDefine significantly reduces developer effort, promotes self-service BI, increases user adoption and creates personalized reports with better insight into your Enterprise Data Warehouse. It also reduces developers’ efforts to provide business definition of objects for end users. This recursive, fast and simple process allows customers to bring the best out of MicroStrategy’s platform.

MicroStrategy offers a robust set of APIs that integrate with today’s digital technologies, including chatbots and artificial intelligence. Cognizant leverages this capability with BI Bot to create customized web and mobile applications that match your organization’s brand. Powered by rules and artificial intelligence, this conversational assistant helps users interact with BI applications using a smart speaker, display interface and chatbot-powered voice UI.

