In the race to digital transformation, no one vendor can deliver the value businesses need to compete and thrive.
It takes proven solutions and broad expertise, two key attributes that also define the Micro Focus and Cognizant partnership. Working together we provide the critical tools you need to build, operate, secure and analyze enterprises of all sizes in a constantly changing world. Our partnership powers your digital transformation with solutions spanning enterprise DevOps, hybrid IT management, security, risk and governance, and predictive analytics.
By aligning Cognizant’s expertise for artificial intelligence and “bots” across the Micro Focus Application Delivery Management (ADM) and Security portfolios, we help enterprises build—and deliver—world-class applications to navigate through the complex cyber landscape and accelerate time to market.