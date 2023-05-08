Making the right moves starts with having the right elements in place to inform action.
Cognizant and IBM bring insights into focus with business analytics. Our joint commerce solutions make starting or simplifying online ordering and fulfillment easy. Our lifecycle management, information management, service management and security systems provide a turnkey solution for software needs. We collaborate to make the integration of IBM mainframes, IBM Power Systems and IBM storage solutions easy so that you can focus on what’s important: Driving your business forward.