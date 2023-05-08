Skip to main content Skip to footer
Making the right moves starts with having the right elements in place to inform action.

Cognizant and IBM bring insights into focus with business analytics. Our joint commerce solutions make starting or simplifying online ordering and fulfillment easy. Our lifecycle management, information management, service management and security systems provide a turnkey solution for software needs. We collaborate to make the integration of IBM mainframes, IBM Power Systems and IBM storage solutions easy so that you can focus on what’s important: Driving your business forward.

Cognizant and IBM deliver innovation and success through our joint solution labs and development centers. These cutting-edge workshops provide access to IBM’s latest hardware and software innovations, allowing Cognizant to engineer customized solutions for your specific needs. As part of IBM’s Betawork program, Cognizant also has early hands-on exposure to—and input on—future product releases from IBM, so you always have an edge on what’s next.

Cognizant and IBM aren’t just partners but collaborators. Our specialty service lines offer a full range of IT and consulting services on select IBM focus areas. We collaborate with IBM architects and IT specialists to help design complex solutions, leveraging IBM’s education and skill development programs. Our offerings are vetted utilizing IBM’s benchmarks for fast, repeatable implementations that keep your business running.

Our One Order Management platform prepackages IBM’s Sterling OMS with integrations with leading e-commerce platforms and marketplaces, payment providers and carriers, so that retailers and consumer goods organizations can be up and running in a matter of a few months. With world-class order management at its core, Cognizant One Order Management provides inventory visibility across the supply chain, complete order lifecycle tracking and dashboards with real-time analytics, all with up to 30% lower cost than traditional systems.

