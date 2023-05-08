Our One Order Management platform prepackages IBM’s Sterling OMS with integrations with leading e-commerce platforms and marketplaces, payment providers and carriers, so that retailers and consumer goods organizations can be up and running in a matter of a few months. With world-class order management at its core, Cognizant One Order Management provides inventory visibility across the supply chain, complete order lifecycle tracking and dashboards with real-time analytics, all with up to 30% lower cost than traditional systems.