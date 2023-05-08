Duck Creek Technologies

Change is inevitable—so it should be welcomed, not feared.

With Duck Creek and Cognizant working together, insurers of all sizes can take advantage of digital implementation services that enhance the capabilities of Duck Creek’s software suite. Cognizant’s next-generation IT services, modern platforms and digital models help insurers navigate new market potential and deliver higher levels of performance. The partnership allows Cognizant and Duck Creek to bring together thought leadership, best practices, joint offerings, structured knowledge management, better product adoption and product governance for your benefit.